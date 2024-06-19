Football

Italy Vs Spain, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Rivalry Renew In Fifth Consecutive European Championship Encounter

Italy survived a scare against Albania when Nedim Bajrami scored after 23 seconds - the fastest goal in Euros history. Now, they are gearing up to face Spain for the fifth consecutive time in European Championship

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal takes part in a training session at his base camp in Donaueschingen, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, ahead of their Group B soccer match against Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
info_icon

Defending champion Italy plays Spain on Thursday in one of the most anticipated games at Euro 2024. (Streaming | More Football News)

Spain leads Group B ahead of Italy on goal difference after both teams won their opening games. Croatia and Albania are the other teams in the group.

Kick-off is at 9 pm local (1900 GMT) in Gelsenkirchen. Here's what to know about the match:

Match facts

— Italy survived a scare against Albania when Nedim Bajrami scored after 23 seconds - the fastest goal in Euros history. A 2-1 come-from-behind win avoided embarrassment for Luciano Spalletti's team.

— There were no such concerns for Spain after a dominant 3-0 win against World Cup semi-finalist Croatia.

— Italy beat Spain on penalties in the semi-finals of the last Euros after a 1-1 draw through extra time at Wembley Stadium. The team, then coached by Roberto Mancini, also needed penalties to beat England in the final.

— Build up to the last game in Gelsenkirchen - Serbia vs. England - had been overshadowed by concerns about fan violence. Eight people were temporarily detained following a brawl between fans. There has been less focus on potential security issues ahead of this game.

Spain face Italy in their second game of Euro 2024 on Thursday - null
Spain Vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024: Preview, Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

Team news

— Spain defender Aymeric Laporte has resumed training with the squad following a muscular issue.

— Italian media has speculated about Spalletti making changes ahead of the Spain game and the potential for Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante to be brought into his starting line-up.

By the numbers

— This is the fifth Euros in a row that Spain and Italy have met, with two wins each going into Thursday's match.

— With 46% of possession against Croatia, Spain failed to dominate the ball for the first time in 136 competitive games.

— Italy is going for a record-equalling third European Championship title. Spain and Germany have also won three titles. Italy could also become only the second team to win back-to-back Euros after Spain in 2008 and 2012

— At 16 years, 338 days, Spain's Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to appear at a European Championship in his team's 3-0 win over Croatia.

What they're saying

“Right now, Spain are better than us in terms of individual players. We will have to bring the Italian spirit into play; we will need to struggle together.” - Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi.

“I remember a friendly against Portugal before the last Euro and there was a part of the fanbase who weren't happy and whistled us.... Now we, the media and the fans all share a lot of pride and ambition in what we're doing. We're all rowing in the same direction.” - Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21
  2. 'Signed Blank Paper': Fresh Twist In Bengal Train Accident As Complainant Takes U-Turn | Details Inside
  3. Union Cabinet Approves MSP On 14 Kharif Crops, 1.5 Times The production Cost | Key Points
  4. Cabinet Approves Rs 2,869 Cr For Development Of Varanasi Airport
  5. Union Minister Incorrectly Writes 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' Slogan. Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. 'GoT' Spin-Off 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Begins Production
  2. Sana Makbul's Favourite Yoga Poses: Bhujangasana And Dhanurasana
  3. Actor Sheezan Khan Completes 11 Years In TV Industry, Promises 'More To Come'
  4. Iqbal Khan On 'Commander Karan Saxena': 'Never Played Anything This Dark In The Last 23-24 Years'
  5. Gujarat HC's Interim Stay On OTT Release Of 'Maharaj' Film Extended By A Day
Sports News
  1. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Live Score: De Kock, Markram, Klaasen Help SA Post 194
  2. Poland Vs Austria Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch POL Vs AUT European Championship Match
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W 2nd ODI: India Beat Proteas By 4 Runs To Take 2-0 Lead In Series - Match Report
  4. Latest Sports News Today: India-W Beat South Africa-W In 2nd ODI; Euro 2024 Features Croatia Vs Albania
  5. Slovakia Vs Ukraine Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SVK Vs UKR European Championship Match
World News
  1. President Putin Gifts 2nd Russian Luxury Limousine To North Korean Leader Kim
  2. Why Are Gen Z Men Spending Thousands On ‘Lookmaxxing’? Can This TikTok Trend Get Them A Perfect Appearance?
  3. How Taylor Swift Celebrated Scooter Braun's Retirement From Music Management At The Eras Tour
  4. Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer
  5. Traveller Stopped From Flying After Trying TikTok Packing Hack
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21