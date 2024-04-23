Football

Inter 2-1 AC Milan: Nerazzurri Ward Off Rossoneri To Clinch 20th Serie A Title

Goals from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram gave Inter Milan the three points they needed to be crowned Serie A champions. Inter wrapped up the title with five games to spare, standing 17 points clear of AC Milan

Luca Bruno/AP
Inter Milan players celebrate after winning the Serie A title. Photo: Luca Bruno/AP
Goals from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram gave Inter the three points they required to be crowned champions, although they had to endure a nervous final 10 minutes after Fikayo Tomori pulled a goal back for the home team.

Inter wrapped up the title with five games to spare, standing 17 points clear of their city rivals, who needed a win or draw to delay celebrations.

But they were on the back foot after Acerbi’s 18th-minute header opened the scoring, before Thuram’s shot early in the second half put Inter well on the way to securing a 20th league crown.

Tomori’s effort set up a tense finish, though, in an ill-tempered clash, and there were red cards for Inter’s Denzel Dumfries and two AC Milan players – Theo Hernandez and Davide Calabria – during stoppage time.

Bologna, meanwhile, stayed firmly on course for Champions League qualification by beating Roma 3-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Bologna moved just two points behind third-placed Juventus – and seven clear of Roma in fifth – following a dominant display.

Oussama El Azzouzi opened the scoring after 14 minutes, and Joshua Zirkzee doubled the lead with a left-footed shot on the stroke of half-time.

Roma gave themselves a lifeline when Sardar Azmoun netted after the break, but Bologna kept the upper hand and sealed all three points through Alexis Saelemaekers’ goal midway through the second period.

And in Spain’s La Liga, second-half goals from Youssef En-Nesyri and Isaac Romero delivered a 2-1 home victory for Sevilla over Mallorca, with Abdon Prats claiming a late consolation for the visitors.

