Football

Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte

Napoli are looking to avoid suffering two consecutive top-flight losses for the first time since last December, and Conte says he is in no mood to drop three points again

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Antonio-Conte
Napoli head coach, Antonio Conte
info_icon

Antonio Conte has no intention of holding anything back when he returns to San Siro, as the top two face off in Serie A on Sunday. (More Football News)

The Italian revived Inter and helped them break Juventus's nine-year stranglehold on the Scudetto, stopping their run in the 2020-21 season to win the title for the first time since their treble-winning campaign in 2009-10.

Now at Napoli, a club that is looking to return to the heights of their 2022-23 title win, Conte's side sit top of Serie A with 25 points after 11 games - a point above Inter ahead of their upcoming clash.

"It's definitely nice to return to where I worked and won. Yes, two happy years," Conte told reporters.

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi - null
Inter 1-0 Venezia, Serie A: Inzaghi Seeks Improvements Ahead Of Arsenal, Napoli Clashes

BY Stats Perform

"It was a wonderful experience that I carry within me, like all the past ones that I lived to the fullest."

Napoli's winning run in Serie A came to a grinding halt against Atalanta last weekend when Conte's side were beaten 3-0, and they have a poor recent record against Inter, having won just one of their last 10 Serie A matches against them.

Napoli are looking to avoid suffering two consecutive top-flight losses for the first time since last December, and Conte says he is in no mood to drop three points again.

"The three points is always important, it is inevitable that we face a team that today, for everything they have shown, is the strongest team," Conte added.

"We are not going to San Siro to wave the white flag before starting, but convinced to play our cards. Then we will see what happens. We are preparing in a major way, as we always do.

"It will be an important test, we will measure ourselves against the best, and it will be important to understand our progress. Do not forget that we arrive at the top of the table... and the objective is to remain at the top."

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has scored only one goal in his last four games, but when asked about his form, Conte said he was tired of questions about the Belgian striker.

"At every blessed conference, there is always the question about Lukaku. It becomes a bit - not annoying - but we are talking about the team. Lukaku's growth depends on the growth of the team," Conte said.

"But I am confident because I see them every day, they want to work and improve. I see a lot of commitment and I would not reduce it to a single player. It is not fair to the others."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights
  2. IND Vs RSA 1st T20I: Samson Century Sets India On Way To Comfortable Win - Data Debrief
  3. India Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson's Century Leads IND To 61-Run Victory Over Proteas
  4. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Dismantle South Africa By 61 Runs In Durban
  5. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video
Football News
  1. Manchester City Vs Tottenham Hotspur: Khadija Shaw Wants WSL Leaders To Be 'Unstoppable'
  2. Inter Milan Vs Napoli: Partenopei Are Not Going To San Siro To 'Wave The White Flag', Says Antonio Conte
  3. Watford 1-0 Oxford United: The Hornets 'Deserved To Win' After Improved Second-Half, Says Tom Cleverley
  4. Brighton Vs Man City: Guardiola Confident MCFC Can Avoid Fourth Straight Loss In Premier League
  5. Arsenal 5-0 Brighton, WSL: Five-Star Gunners Run Riot In Statement Win Against The Seagulls
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Gauff Sees Off Sabalenka To Set Up Zheng Meeting In Showpiece
  2. Coco Gauff Vs Qinwen Zhang WTA Finals Live Streaming: Where To Watch Final Match Live In India
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Edges Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Riyadh Showpiece
  4. ATP Finals Preview: Will Djokovic's Drop Out Pave The Way For Another Sinner-Alcaraz Tussle?
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Govt Tests Drone-Based Mist Spraying, AQI 'Very Poor'; Centre Doubles Stubble Burning Fine | Delhi Pollution
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Assam CM Alleges Bangladeshi Infiltration in Region
  3. 'No Greater Feeling..', 'Forgive If I Hurt Anyone': D Y Chandrachud's Tenure As CJI Ends On An Emotional Note
  4. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Trump Puts Elon Musk On Phone With Ukraine's Zelenskyy During Congratulatory Call
  2. Indonesia: Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki Continues To Unleash Towering Column Of Hot Clouds
  3. Chile: 6.2 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Southern Coast; No Damage Reported
  4. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain