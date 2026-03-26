ISL News: Bengaluru FC Name Pep Munoz As Head Coach

Bengaluru FC have appointed Spaniard Pep Munoz as head coach on a contract through 2026-27, with Ferran Borras as assistant, replacing Renedy Singh

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Indian Super League 2025-26 Bengaluru FC appoint Pep Munoz as head coach
File photo of Pep Munoz. | Photo: Instagram/pepmunyoz
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bengaluru FC confirmed Pep Munoz as their new head coach

  • Spaniard signs contract until the end of the 2026-27 season

  • Munoz replaces Renedy Singh, who is expected to continue with the club in a different capacity

Bengaluru FC have appointed Pep Munoz as their new head coach, with the Spaniard signing a contract until the end of the 2026-27 season. Munoz will take over the position vacated by Renedy Singh, with the latter reportedly continuing with the club in a different capacity. Munoz will be joined at Bengaluru by assistant coach Ferran Borras.

Munoz has previously worked with FC Barcelona’s U19 and B teams. He also had stints in China at Qingdao Huanghai, Shandong Luneng, and the Chinese national team.

His first senior head coach role came with Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng in Cambodia. Over a two-year period, the club won two league titles and one domestic cup, while also reaching the AFC Challenge League final.

‘Model club’ vision and playing identity

“The decision to join Bengaluru FC was an easy one for me,” Munoz said. “It is a model club in Indian football, with a clear vision and a steady path forward, and I have only heard very positive things from my fellow Spanish compatriots who have been or are in India about the club, the city, and the supporters.”

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“I am very excited to join the team because this is the place where I want to be,” he added. “We all know this season is different, but the team is improving every week, and my role now is to help the players continue that progress.”

Munoz, who has become Bengaluru FC’s fourth Spanish head coach, will take charge of the team when the Blues face FC Goa on April 4 in the seventh round of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26. Bengaluru are fifth in the ISL table after their 3-1 win over Inter Kashi.

Q

Who is Pep Munoz and what is his coaching background?

A

Pep Munoz is a Spanish coach who has worked with FC Barcelona’s U19 and B teams, had stints in China with Qingdao Huanghai, Shandong Luneng, and the national team, and led Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng in Cambodia to two league titles and a domestic cup.

Q

What contract has Pep Munoz signed with Bengaluru FC?

A

He has agreed a deal running until the end of the 2026‑27 season, making him the club’s fourth Spanish head coach.

Q

What is Munoz’s immediate challenge at Bengaluru FC?

A

He takes charge for the Indian Super League Round 7 clash against FC Goa on April 4, aiming to continue the team’s week‑by‑week improvement.

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