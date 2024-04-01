Football

ISL: Chennaiyin FC End Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Eight Match Undefeated Streak

Irfan Yadwad, Jordan Murray and Ryan Edwards were the goal-scorers for Chennaiyin FC, who beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-2 in the thrilling Indian Super League 2023-24 clash

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2FChennaiyin%20FC
Chennaiyin FC players celebrate after winning the Indian Super League 2023-24 match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata on Sunday (March 31). Photo: X/Chennaiyin FC
info_icon

Chennaiyin FC produced a gritty effort to halt Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s eight-match unbeaten streak with a 3-2 win in a blockbuster Indian Super League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday. (More Football News)

Irfan Yadwad (90+7 minutes) struck the winner for Chennaiyin with the keeper Vishal Kaith nowhere in the picture.

Jordan Murray (72nd) and Ryan Edwards (80th) were the other two goal-scorers for the Marina Machans.

Joni Kauko (29th minute) and Dimitri Petratos (90+4) scored for the hosts.

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during their Bundesliga match against FC Heidenheim in Stuttgart, Germany on March 31, 2024. - Tom Weller/dpa via AP
Deniz Undav's Last-Gasp Equaliser Helps Stuttgart Share Spoils With Heidenheim

BY Stats Perform

The match had an intense start with both teams pressing hard to retain possession.

Advertisement

Chennaiyin striker Murray came close to scoring the opening goal in the 16th minute when he attempted a header off Rafael Crivellaro’s freekick but narrowly missed the target.

Chennaiyin regrouped and began the second half positively.

They grew in confidence as the game progressed and kept creating chances.

Celtic celebrate against Livingston. - null
Glasgow Derby: Celtic Turn Attention To Huge Scottish Premiership Clash Against Rangers

BY Stats Perform

In-form Murray showed his brilliance on the field to draw level for the Marina Machans.

The 28-year-old Australian striker received the ball outside the box and fired a shot into the bottom left corner.

After the equaliser, Chennaiyin went all out and soon found themselves in the driver’s seat with a 2-1 lead.

Advertisement

This time skipper Edwards led from the front as he converted Crivellaro’s cross off a corner with a stunning header.

The hosts managed to level the scores courtesy of a spot kick which was converted successfully by Petratos.

However, Chennaiyin refused to give up and tried their best in the dying minutes and managed to find a perfect finish when Ayush Adhikari found Yadwad who slotted the ball into an empty goal.

Chennaiyin will next return home to host Jamshedpur FC on Thursday while Mohun Bagan are scheduled to face Punjab FC in an away match on Saturday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'The Great Indian Kapil Show': Ranbir Kapoor Remembers Father Rishi Kapoor Beating Him When He Was 9
  2. Sports World Live: Jannik Sinner Beats Grigor Dimitrov, Wins Miami Open Title
  3. 'Student Of The Year 3': Karan Johar Reveals 'Nocturnal Burger' Director Reema Maya Will Helm The Web Series
  4. Sena Versus Sena: Mapping Shiv Sena's Ideological Birth, Reign And Split Identity
  5. Women's League Cup: Arsenal Win Record 7th Title, End Chelsea's Quadruple Hopes
  6. Hop, Skip, Slip: Navigating Alliances With Nitish Kumar-Led Party
  7. April Fool's Day: Famous Pranks From Bollywood Movies Which Will Make You Go ROFL
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM Named Atishi During Questioning, Says ED; Wife Sunita Says 'Country Will Answer To Dictatorship'