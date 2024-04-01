Deniz Undav's last-gasp Bundesliga leveller salvaged a 3-3 draw for Stuttgart against Heidenheim, who thought they had completed a remarkable turnaround moments earlier on Sunday. (More Football News)
Undav's 98th-minute equaliser kept Stuttgart four points clear of fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund as Sebastian Hoeness' side continue to chase Champions League qualification.
Hoeness’ side appeared to be cruising after Serhou Guirassy and Angelo Stiller were both on target at MHPArena, though Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel's own goal laid the foundations for late drama.
Tim Kleindienst capitalised with two quick fire goals to snatch an unlikely Heidenheim lead with five minutes remaining, yet Undav provided the last twist to snatch a share of the spoils.
Stuttgart thought they had managed an eighth-minute opener when Guirassy powered home from the edge of the penalty area after Undaz’s offload, though a VAR check ruled the strike out for offside.
Undav's threaded pass then found Chris Fuhrich but his driven effort was saved well by Kevin Muller, though Hoeness' side eventually found the breakthrough just before the interval.
Guirassy arrived in the perfect position to convert a delivery from Stiller, who placed the ball on a plate for the 41st-minute opener.
Stuttgart doubled their lead after the break as a sensational move ended with Stiller playing a smart one-two with Undav, before the German midfielder slotted the ball under Muller.
Heidenheim were gifted a glimmer of hope as Nubel made an inexplicable mistake when failing to hold Kleindienst’s header – and the visiting striker would further punish the hosts.
Kleindienst fired home a volley from a Jan-Niklas Beste cross in the 84th minute, before powering a header into the back of the net from Eren Dinkci's centre just moments later.
Yet with just seconds remaining, Undav pounced inside the box to unleash a thunderous shot into the bottom corner, salvaging a late point for the hosts.