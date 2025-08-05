Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Group C Match

Indian Army FT are set to take on Tribhuvan Army FC in a high-stakes Group C fixture at the Durand Cup 2025. Neither side has managed a win so far, with both placed in a competitive group alongside Jamshedpur FC and Ladakh FC. Get Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC live streaming info here.
Tribhuvan Army FC currently sit third in the table with one point from two games, having shown glimpses of promise but struggling to convert chances into wins. Indian Army FT, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom with no points and face a do-or-die situation. A defeat would all but end their campaign, while a win would breathe life into their chances of making the knockout rounds.
The pressure is high, the margin for error is thin, and both sides know that this game could define their tournament. Expect a tense, physical contest between two military outfits hungry for redemption.
Indian Army FT Vs Tribhuvan Army FC, Durand Cup 2025: Live Streaming
When to watch Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC, Durand Cup 2025 match will be played on August 5 at 4:00 pm IST.
Where to watch Indian Army FT vs Tribhuvan Army FC, Durand Cup 2025 match?
The Durand Cup 2025 will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.