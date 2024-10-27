Football

India had earlier defeated Brunei 13-0, while Thailand opened their campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Turkmenistan

India Under-17 National Football Team. Photo: X | Indian Football
India are just one victory away from qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. They must win against the hosts Thailand in their final Group D match in Chonburi on October 27, Sunday. (More Football News)

With two wins from two games, the Ishfaq Ahmed-coached India Colts sit level on points with Thailand but trail on goal difference, making this clash a must-win to secure the top spot and an automatic berth in the tournament.

Friday's hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkmenistan kept India’s hopes alive and showcased their resilience, with a well-timed strike from Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh clinching the game.

However, Thailand’s massive 19-0 rout of Brunei Darussalam later that day sent a clear signal, pushing them to the top of the group with an astounding goal difference.

India had earlier defeated Brunei 13-0, while Thailand opened their campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Turkmenistan.

The group stakes are high: a draw will see Thailand qualify as group leaders, while only a win will guarantee India’s direct entry to the final tournament.

However, there is a rider. India could still make it through as one of the five best second-placed teams, depending on results from other groups.

Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, however, is keeping the team focused on a single goal -- victory.

"For us, that's the way. We just play for three points. We will give our best as we do in every match. Whatever we have left in us, we will put that on the line," said the Indian coach.

Rishi, who scored his second goal for India, adding to his header against Nepal in the SAFF U17 Championship semi-final, said, "I am very happy to score the winning goal and help the team. I'd like to thank my teammates and coaches. We are ready for the last game against Thailand."

Backed by an ardent home crowd, Thailand pose a considerable challenge.

The hosts boast an unbeaten 2024 record, scoring 21 goals in the qualifiers and reaching the ASEAN Championship final, where they narrowly lost to Australia on penalties.

They also defeated the UAE 4-2 in a pre-qualifier friendly, making them a formidable team to face.

"We are both very good sides. And when you beat these are the kind of teams playing a good brand of football, only then you deserve to qualify for the final tournament," Ahmed said.

"Our biggest challenge is to recover since there's just a day's gap between matches and we've played twice in the heat and humidity of 4 pm here.

"But yeah, we even saw Thailand, who have only played at 8 pm, had a couple of players getting cramps in the first game.

"So, I'm extremely proud of my boys with the strength they've shown and I have no complaints. Hopefully, we get three points and qualify tomorrow," concluded Ahmed.

India vs Thailand, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match live streaming

When is India Vs Thailand, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match?

India vs Thailand, AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match is on October 26, Sunday in Chonburi, Thailand at 6:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India Vs Thailand, AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers match?

The live streaming and telecast details for India vs Thailand, an AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match will be available on the Facebook page of Thai Youth Football.

(With PTI Inputs)

