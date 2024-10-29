Football

India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match

The semi-final was held up for more than 70 minutes as Nepal refused to continue after a disallowed goal, protesting the referee's decision

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
SAFF Womens Championship semi-final match between India and Nepal
Action from the SAFF Women's Championship semi-final match between India and Nepal in Kathmandu. Photo: AIFF Media
info_icon

The AIFF has decided to write to the South Asian Football Federation regarding Nepal holding up play for more than an hour during the SAFF Women's Championship semifinal against India in Kathmandu in protest against the decision of the referee. (Highlights | More Football News)

India took the lead in the 62nd minute but chaos prevailed at the Dasharath Stadium a few minutes later. Nepal scored but the goal was denied by the referee.

After that, the match was held up for more than 70 minutes as Nepal refused to continue, protesting the referee's decision. Referee Om Choki from Bhutan waited patiently and after a lot of discussion between the supervising officials and the Nepal side, the match resumed.

Action from the SAFF Women's Championship semi-final between India and Nepal in Kathmandu. - X/Indian Football Team
India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: Blue Tigresses Knocked Out In Penalty Shootouts

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The long wait and absolute confusion, apparently hampered the rhythm and concentration of the Indians. Seconds after the match resumed, Nepal equalised through Sabitra Bhandari that ultimately proved crucial in stretching the game beyond 90 minutes.

In the penalty shoot-out, India lost 2-4 to crash out of the tournament.

"The All India Football Federation has taken note of the incidents that happened during the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 semi-final in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday, October 27, 2024," the national federation said in a statement.

"The AIFF will write to SAFF regarding the incidents and will take it up at the appropriate platform. The India U19 women's team faced an almost similar situation in a SAFF tournament in the recent past, and the AIFF feels such things are not good for the development of football in the region."

The AIFF said it's proud that the players, support staff and officials displayed remarkable restraint and conducted themselves on the pitch under tiring circumstances in Kathmandu.

"The team came out with their heads high," the AIFF said.

"The safety of the women players and staff is always of utmost importance."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Uganda Vs Bahrain Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: When, Where To Watch UGA Vs BHR Cricket Match On TV And Online
  2. England Tour Of West Indies 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads, H2H - All You Need To Know
  3. Ranji Trophy Group C, Round 3 Day 3: Rinku And Nitish Lead UP To Strong Position Against Punjab
  4. Ranji Trophy Group B, Round 3 Day 3: Yash Rathod And Dhruv Shorey Drive Vidarbha's Charge Against Uttarakhand
  5. Who Will Replace Gary Kirsten as Pakistan White-Ball Coach? Report Names Two Candidates
Football News
  1. Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  2. India 1-1 Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship: AIFF To Write To Federation Regarding NEP-W Holding Up Match
  3. Serie A: Milan Rhythm Disrupted By Bologna Postponement, Says Fonseca
  4. Premier League Matchday 9: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers?
  5. What Made Erik Ten Hag's Position Untenable? Here's What Club Legend Gary Neville Said
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  3. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  4. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Media Bodies Condemn FIR Against Gujarat Journalist Mahesh Langa
  2. Justice Puttaswamy Lead Petitioner In ‘Right To Privacy Case’ Dies At 98
  3. Himanta Sarma's 'Simple Mathematics' Comment On Muslim Population Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls
  4. J&K: Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Back In Tihar, Order On Regular Bail Deferred Till Nov 13
  5. Day In Pics: October 28, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. US Election: Here Is Why Results May Not Come Until Days After Nov 5
  2. 'Whitewash' | Outlook's Next Issue On U.S. Elections
  3. How The Next US President Will Influence Ties With India
  4. Women's Rights, Abortion Take Centre Stage In 2024 US Elections
  5. Middle East Tensions: Satellite Images Reveal Damage At Iranian Military Base; UNSC To Meet On Israeli Airstrikes
Latest Stories
  1. East Bengal Vs Bashundhara Kings Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hylo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 500 Tournament
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In UP Madrasas, A Tussle Between Right To Education And Access To Education
  5. Full List: Shiv Sena Fields Milind Deora From Worli To Contest Aditya Thackeray In Maharashtra Assembly Polls
  6. NEP Vs USA, ICC CWC League 2: Nepal Lose By Three Wickets Against United States In Thriller
  7. Diwali 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance Of The 5-days Festival
  8. AUS Vs PAK: Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Tour, Captain To Be Named Later