Football

India 0-0 Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W On The Prowl Against NEP-W

The Blue Tigresses will be eyeing revenge as Nepal beat them in the semi-finals of the previous edition, denying India the title for the first time in the SAFF Women's Championship history. Follow the live football scores and updates of the IND-W vs NEP-W match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
27 October 2024
27 October 2024
The India women's football team trains ahead of its semi-final against Nepal in Kathmandu. Photo: AIFF Media
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's semi-final clash against hosts Nepal at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Sunday (October 27). In addition to being five-time runners-up, Nepal beat India in the semi-finals in the previous edition, and the Blue Tigresses will be eyeing revenge in what is expected to be a challenging game for them. Follow the live football scores and updates of the IND-W vs NEP-W match, right here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final

The Indian team had recognised before the match that Nepal's star forward Sabitra Bhandari will be the main threat for them, and sure enough, the attacker is making her presence felt on the pitch. She takes a long shot at the Indian goal but no harm done as Chanu is easily behind it.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final

Nepal forward Rekha Poudel comes up with a searching run down the left flank and dodges a couple of Indian defenders before taking a left-footed shot at goal. But Indian goalie Panthoi Chanu is equal to the task, diving forward to ensure the ball doesn't trickle out after she catches it.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W On The Prowl

Manisha Kalyan and her team-mates are piling on the pressure on the Nepal defence. Several incisive runs and early attempts at goal from the visitors, though nothing entirely goal-threatening.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: Kick-Off In Kathmandu

We have an interesting start to the match, as India take a shot on the Nepal goal right off the second touch post kick-off. The shot is on target, but the Nepal goalkeeper Anjila Tumbapo is alert and pouches the ball safely. No harm done.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: What Happened In SF1

Title holders Bangladesh decimated Bhutan by a resounding 7-1 margin in the first semi-final, earlier in the day. They now await the victor of the India vs Nepal match in the summit clash.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W's Starting XI Out

Here is India's starting XI for the crucial clash:

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming Details

The last-four encounter will kick off at 6:15pm IST, and can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India. India have won the title in five of the six previous editions, and a victory tonight would book their sixth final appearance in the competition.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan A Vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Final: Afghans Eye Maiden Title Victory Against Seasoned Lankans
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: Kaur, Jemimah Rebuild Innings In Ahmedabad| IND-W - 62/3 (13)
  3. IND-W Vs NZ-W: Watch Radha Yadav's Fielding Masterclass – Jaw-Dropping Catches In 2nd ODI
  4. Bold Calls, Veteran Spinners & Dry Pitches: How PAK Ended Their Home Test Series Win Drought
  5. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: What Went Wrong For Rohit Sharma And His Men In Pune
Football News
  1. India 0-0 Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W On The Prowl Against NEP-W
  2. Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Islanders Aim To Extend 5-Match Unbeaten Streak Against Kalinga Warriors
  3. Who Will Win Ballon d'Or 2024? New Era Begins As Messi, Ronaldo Not Nominated
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Matheus Cunha's Goal Helps Wolves Play Out 2-2 Draw With Brighton - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: NCP(SP) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Day In Pics: October 27, 2024
  3. India Under 'Serious' Category In 2024 Global Hunger Index | Details
  4. Delhi Police Arrests Man For Posting Bomb Threat Messages On X For 'Attention'
  5. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Japan: PM Ishiba's Party Struggles Against Corruption Backlash
  2. Israel: Apparent Truck Attack On Bus Stop Near Mossad Headquarters Wounds Dozens
  3. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
  4. Indian-born Ashwin Ramaswami Up Against Trump Ally In US Elections | Details
  5. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs