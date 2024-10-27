India 0-0 Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W On The Prowl Against NEP-W

The India women's football team trains ahead of its semi-final against Nepal in Kathmandu. Photo: AIFF Media

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's semi-final clash against hosts Nepal at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Sunday (October 27). In addition to being five-time runners-up, Nepal beat India in the semi-finals in the previous edition, and the Blue Tigresses will be eyeing revenge in what is expected to be a challenging game for them. Follow the live football scores and updates of the IND-W vs NEP-W match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Oct 2024, 06:33:04 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final The Indian team had recognised before the match that Nepal's star forward Sabitra Bhandari will be the main threat for them, and sure enough, the attacker is making her presence felt on the pitch. She takes a long shot at the Indian goal but no harm done as Chanu is easily behind it.

27 Oct 2024, 06:30:00 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final Nepal forward Rekha Poudel comes up with a searching run down the left flank and dodges a couple of Indian defenders before taking a left-footed shot at goal. But Indian goalie Panthoi Chanu is equal to the task, diving forward to ensure the ball doesn't trickle out after she catches it.

27 Oct 2024, 06:24:15 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W On The Prowl Manisha Kalyan and her team-mates are piling on the pressure on the Nepal defence. Several incisive runs and early attempts at goal from the visitors, though nothing entirely goal-threatening.

27 Oct 2024, 06:19:55 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: Kick-Off In Kathmandu We have an interesting start to the match, as India take a shot on the Nepal goal right off the second touch post kick-off. The shot is on target, but the Nepal goalkeeper Anjila Tumbapo is alert and pouches the ball safely. No harm done.

27 Oct 2024, 06:01:39 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: What Happened In SF1 Title holders Bangladesh decimated Bhutan by a resounding 7-1 margin in the first semi-final, earlier in the day. They now await the victor of the India vs Nepal match in the summit clash.

27 Oct 2024, 05:52:33 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W's Starting XI Out Here is India's starting XI for the crucial clash: Here’s how the Blue Tigresses line up for today’s SAFF showdown! 🐯💙#NEPIND #SAFFWomensChampionship2024 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/VKC6UF7l7Y — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 27, 2024