India 0-0 Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W On The Prowl Against NEP-W

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final
The Indian team had recognised before the match that Nepal's star forward Sabitra Bhandari will be the main threat for them, and sure enough, the attacker is making her presence felt on the pitch. She takes a long shot at the Indian goal but no harm done as Chanu is easily behind it.
Nepal forward Rekha Poudel comes up with a searching run down the left flank and dodges a couple of Indian defenders before taking a left-footed shot at goal. But Indian goalie Panthoi Chanu is equal to the task, diving forward to ensure the ball doesn't trickle out after she catches it.
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W On The Prowl
Manisha Kalyan and her team-mates are piling on the pressure on the Nepal defence. Several incisive runs and early attempts at goal from the visitors, though nothing entirely goal-threatening.
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: Kick-Off In Kathmandu
We have an interesting start to the match, as India take a shot on the Nepal goal right off the second touch post kick-off. The shot is on target, but the Nepal goalkeeper Anjila Tumbapo is alert and pouches the ball safely. No harm done.
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: What Happened In SF1
Title holders Bangladesh decimated Bhutan by a resounding 7-1 margin in the first semi-final, earlier in the day. They now await the victor of the India vs Nepal match in the summit clash.
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: IND-W's Starting XI Out
Here is India's starting XI for the crucial clash:
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming Details
The last-four encounter will kick off at 6:15pm IST, and can be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India. India have won the title in five of the six previous editions, and a victory tonight would book their sixth final appearance in the competition.