India Vs Nepal, SAFF Women's Championship Semi-Final Controversy: Why Was Play Stopped? Explained

Why Was Play Halted?

Referee Om Choki disallowed the goal, and Nepal immediately erupted in protest, claiming that Choki blew the whistle for play to resume before the hosts went ahead. Play came to an abrupt halt as the Nepal players rose in protest, refusing to accept the decision of a disallowed goal. Something similar had once happened in a Santosh Trophy game between Manipur and Kerala, and despite the early resumption of play, the goal had stood.