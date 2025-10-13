India Vs Indonesia, U-23 Second Friendly: Blue Colts Held By INA In Jakarta

India had defeated the hosts 2-1 in the first match, following which, head coach Naushad Moosa made six changes to his starting lineup

India U23 Vs Indonesia U23 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Friendly 1
The Indian U23 side. Photo: AIFF
  • IND U-23 earned a draw against INA U-23 in the second friendly

  • The first one saw India emerge victorious through Suhail Bhatt's brace

  • Naushad Moosa made six changes to his starting lineup

The India U-23 men's national team was held to a 1-1 draw by Indonesia in their second friendly in Jakarta on Monday.

After a goalless first half, Korou Singh Thingujam (47') put the Blue Colts in the lead, before Dony Tri Pamungkas (71') equalised for the hosts.

India had defeated the hosts 2-1 in the first match, following which, head coach Naushad Moosa made six changes to his starting lineup.

With an intent to avenge their defeat in the previous game, Indonesia pressed forward from the get go, but a spell of adept defending from the Blue Colts saw the match remain goalless for most parts of the first half.

Muhammad Rayhan Hannan's early shot was palmed away by India goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan in the 10th minute.

Kakang Rudianto, from a set-piece, managed to leap higher than the rest and nodded a free-header goalwards. However, a flying Chauhan managed to put a hand out and tip it over the bar.

India waited for their opportune moments to launch the counter-attacks, and managed a good opportunity with Ricky Meetei flashing a venomous long-range shot perilously close to the Indonesia goal.

Minutes before the half-time whistle, Vibin Mohanan had a crack from the edge of the box, but it was saved by the Indonesia goalkeeper.

India started off much brighter after the change of ends, and took the lead within two minutes of the restart, when substitute Harsh Palande's low cross from the left found Korou unmarked inside the Indonesia box, and the latter tapped it in to put his side in the lead.

A minute later, Muhammed Suhail, who also came on as a substitute, weaved his way into the Indonesia box and had a crack, but it was punched away.

Indonesia had a sniff at getting an equaliser when Sumit Sharma committed a foul outside the India box. Dony Tri Pamungkas stepped up and sent the free-kick into the back of the net, to draw the hosts level.

Moosa made another slew of changes towards the end, which finally saw Priyansh Dubey come on to replace Chauhan in goal. The substitute goalkeeper also pulled off a stunning save in the closing minutes off a Rifqi Ray Farandi long-range effort. PTI AH AH BS BS

