India Vs Indonesia LIVE Score, U-23 Friendly: Naushad Moosa-led Indian Colts Eye Successive Victory Over INA
India U23 Vs Indonesia U23 LIVE: The Blue Colts will eye back-to-back victories over Indonesia U23 side at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium. Catch the live updates and match scores from the IND vs INA football clash in Jakarta, right here
Image used for representative purposes. | Photo: Gallant Sports
India Vs Indonesia LIVE Score, U-23 Friendly: India U-23 men’s team will be in action as they take on Indonesia U-23 side at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium, on Monday, October 11 in the second international friendly. India U23 men’s team defeated Indonesia 2-1 in the first of two U23 international friendlies. All goals came in the first half, as Naushad Moosa’s side raced to an early two-goal lead thanks to a superb brace from Suhail Ahmad Bhat (5’ and 26’) before Dony Tri Pamungkas pulled one back four minutes before half-time. Catch the live updates and match scores from the IND vs INA football clash in Jakarta, right here
LIVE UPDATES
India U23 Vs Indonesia U23 Live Score, Friendly: Squad
India U23: Mohanraj K (GK) (Dipesh Chauhan 68’), Ricky Meetei Haobam, Lalrinliana Hnamte (Bekey Oram 46’) (Danny Meitei Laishram 88’), Vibin Mohanan, Suhail Ahmad Bhat (Mohammed Aimen 74’), Muhammed Suhail (Parthib Gogoi 68’), Harsh Palande, Ayush Chhetri (C), Muhammed Saheef, Dippendu Biswas, Korou Singh Thingujam (Thoi Singh Huidrom 46’).