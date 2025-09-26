India Vs Bangladesh Preview, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Final: Unbeaten Blue Colts Eye 11th Youth Title

Bangladesh's squad includes eight players from the under-17 team that finished runners-up to India in Bhutan in 2024, while the Blue Colts have only one returning player in the form of Azlaan Shah Kh

India Vs Bangladesh Preview, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Final
India captain Wangkhem Denny Singh and coach Bibiano Fernandes (left) pose with the SAFF U17 trophy alongside their Bangladesh counterparts ahead of the final. Photo: AIFF
  • India enter SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final with four wins from four matches

  • Bangladesh also undefeated, and yet to concede a goal in the tournament

  • Coach Bibiano Fernandes warns Blue Colts against complacency

The India under-17 men’s national football team eyes glory, as it readies to face Bangladesh in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 final at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo (Sri Lanka) on Saturday (September 27, 2025).

The Blue Colts enter the grand finale of the championship with an impressive record. They have secured four wins from four matches, demonstrating their dominance in the tournament.

Their latest triumph was a commanding 3-0 victory over Nepal in the semi-finals, with goals from Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba, Azlaan Shah Kh, and Diamond Singh Thokchom. The result ensured that the reigning champions stay on track to defend their title and potentially add an 11th SAFF men's youth title to their collection.

Coach Bibiano Fernandes Praises Team Character

Bibiano Fernandes, head coach of the India U17 team, has played a crucial role in guiding the squad to success. He has already won four SAFF youth titles as a coach.

Fernandes expressed satisfaction with how his side overcame Nepal in the semi-finals, especially noting their composure in challenging moments during the second half. "Nepal pushed us hard, and it was a real test for the boys. What impressed me most was the way they kept their composure in difficult moments and found a way to get the result. That shows the character of this team," said Fernandes.

Looking ahead to the final, Fernandes acknowledged that Bangladesh will present an even greater challenge. Bangladesh reached the final after defeating Pakistan 2-0 in their semi-final match.

They have also beaten both Nepal and Sri Lanka 4-0 during the group stage and have yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Bangladesh’s squad includes eight players from last year's U17 team that finished runners-up to India in Bhutan, while India have only one returning player, Azlaan Shah Kh. For the other 22 Indian players, this is their first international tournament experience.

Fernandes also stressed the importance of respecting opponents while trusting in the team's own philosophy. He remarked, “Bangladesh come into the final with more experience. They are a well-balanced side, and we respect their quality. For us, it will be important to stick to our identity and trust the work we have been doing throughout the tournament."

Final Match Strategy: Discipline, Rest And Tactical Intelligence

Fernandes stressed the importance of discipline and sharpness for India U17, especially with only one day of rest between the semi-final and final matches. "With only a one day between matches, the challenge is to manage our intensity and stay focussed. Finals are about small details, and we need to be disciplined in every moment. The players are hungry, and we will give everything to achieve our goal," he added.

Team captain Wangkhem Denny Singh outlined India’s approach to countering Bangladesh’s physical style of play with intelligence and quick thinking. "Bangladesh play a very physical style of football, and we’ve had the chance to watch and analyse their matches. They have the edge, with our squad having only one player who has played before. But while they bring physicality, our response will be to outthink them on the pitch," said Denny.

