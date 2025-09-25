India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: IND 0-0 NEP; Blue Colts Seek To Join Bangladesh In Final

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Bibiano Fernandes' team had finished on top of Group B with a perfect nine points from three games. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs NEP football match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Blue Colts train in Colombo. Photo: AIFF
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the second semi-final match in the SAFF U17 Championship, pitting India against Nepal at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday (September 25, 2025). The defending champions have entered the last four stage with a perfect record, finishing on top of Group B with nine points from three games, which included wins over Maldives (6-0), Bhutan (1-0), and Pakistan (3-2). Their opponent Nepal had won one (2-0 against hosts Sri Lanka) and lost their other (0-4 against Bangladesh) clash, to finish second in Group A. The winner of this encounter will meet Bangladesh, who earlier defeated Pakistan 2-0, in the final. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs NEP football match.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Kick-Off!

It's time! The match gets underway at the Racecourse International Stadium. India kicking from left right and Nepal from right to left in the first half.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: National Anthems

The two teams have walked out to the pitch after warming up. It is time now for the national anthems: first India's, then Nepal's. Kick-off to follow soon after.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: What Happened In SF 1?

Goals inside the first four minutes by captain Nazmul Faysal and forward Opu Rahman guided Bangladesh to a comfortable 2-0 win over Pakistan in the first semi-final of SAFF U17 Championship 2025. Pakistan were rattled by the early strikes and never found a way back in the contest. The result meant Bangladesh marched into the final, where they will meet the winner of the second semi-final between India and Nepal.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: IND Starting XI

Denny Singh Wangkhem continues as the captain, and Manashjyoti Barua starts on goal. Here is the line-up that Bibiano Fernandes is going with for India's face-off with Nepal tonight:

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in the country.

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday for some Indian football action. The Blue Colts face Nepal for a place in the SAFF U17 Championship final, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs BAN LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pakistan Face Bangladesh In Knockout Clash

  2. India's Test Squad For West Indies Series 2025: Five Key Takeaways From Selections

  3. Shreyas Iyer At Crossroads: Captaincy, Fitness, And ODI Future

  4. R Ashwin Signs With Sydney Thunder, Becomes First Capped Indian Man To Play In Big Bash League

  5. Narayan Jagadeesan: Tamil Nadu's Emerging Wicketkeeping Talent In India Test Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  3. Unbridled Development And Climate Change Push Shimla To The Brink 

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  2. Macron Warns Against ‘Survival Of The Fittest’ In World Order

  3. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  4. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  5. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand