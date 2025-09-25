India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: IND 0-0 NEP; Blue Colts Seek To Join Bangladesh In Final

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Kick-Off!
It's time! The match gets underway at the Racecourse International Stadium. India kicking from left right and Nepal from right to left in the first half.
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: National Anthems
The two teams have walked out to the pitch after warming up. It is time now for the national anthems: first India's, then Nepal's. Kick-off to follow soon after.
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: What Happened In SF 1?
Goals inside the first four minutes by captain Nazmul Faysal and forward Opu Rahman guided Bangladesh to a comfortable 2-0 win over Pakistan in the first semi-final of SAFF U17 Championship 2025. Pakistan were rattled by the early strikes and never found a way back in the contest. The result meant Bangladesh marched into the final, where they will meet the winner of the second semi-final between India and Nepal.
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: IND Starting XI
Denny Singh Wangkhem continues as the captain, and Manashjyoti Barua starts on goal. Here is the line-up that Bibiano Fernandes is going with for India's face-off with Nepal tonight:
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in the country.
India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Greetings!
Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Thursday for some Indian football action. The Blue Colts face Nepal for a place in the SAFF U17 Championship final, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the encounter.