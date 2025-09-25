India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: IND 0-0 NEP; Blue Colts Seek To Join Bangladesh In Final

India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Blue Colts train in Colombo. Photo: AIFF

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the second semi-final match in the SAFF U17 Championship, pitting India against Nepal at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday (September 25, 2025). The defending champions have entered the last four stage with a perfect record, finishing on top of Group B with nine points from three games, which included wins over Maldives (6-0), Bhutan (1-0), and Pakistan (3-2). Their opponent Nepal had won one (2-0 against hosts Sri Lanka) and lost their other (0-4 against Bangladesh) clash, to finish second in Group A. The winner of this encounter will meet Bangladesh, who earlier defeated Pakistan 2-0, in the final. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs NEP football match.

LIVE UPDATES

25 Sept 2025, 07:31:14 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Kick-Off! It's time! The match gets underway at the Racecourse International Stadium. India kicking from left right and Nepal from right to left in the first half.

25 Sept 2025, 07:24:56 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: National Anthems The two teams have walked out to the pitch after warming up. It is time now for the national anthems: first India's, then Nepal's. Kick-off to follow soon after.

25 Sept 2025, 07:05:14 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: What Happened In SF 1? Goals inside the first four minutes by captain Nazmul Faysal and forward Opu Rahman guided Bangladesh to a comfortable 2-0 win over Pakistan in the first semi-final of SAFF U17 Championship 2025. Pakistan were rattled by the early strikes and never found a way back in the contest. The result meant Bangladesh marched into the final, where they will meet the winner of the second semi-final between India and Nepal.

25 Sept 2025, 06:49:32 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: IND Starting XI Denny Singh Wangkhem continues as the captain, and Manashjyoti Barua starts on goal. Here is the line-up that Bibiano Fernandes is going with for India's face-off with Nepal tonight: Your #BlueColts XI to battle for a place in the #U17SAFF2025 final! ⚔️



25 Sept 2025, 06:31:30 pm IST India Vs Nepal Live Score, SAFF U17 Championship Semi-Final: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The India vs Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 semi-final match will be live-streamed on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel in India. The match will not be televised on any TV channel in the country.