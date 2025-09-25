Bangladesh 2-0 Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN Rattle PAK With Two Early Goals

The Bangladsh U17 football team players in training ahead of the SAFF U17 Championship 2-25 match against Pakistan. | Photo: Instagram/thebafufe

Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan semifinal at the SAFF U17 Championship 2025. Bangladesh are taking on Pakistan in the semi-final of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 2. Both teams have been in good form so far. Bangladesh have won both of their games while Pakistan has won two and lost one match so far in the tournament. Who will come out on top in this semifinal? Follow the match live here to know

LIVE UPDATES

25 Sept 2025, 03:34:01 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN 2-0 PAK The first half has so far been a dismal one for Pakistan, with no real clarity in offence or defence. Bangladesh have got their number and look primed to advance to the final, unless Pakistan can turn things around dramatically.

25 Sept 2025, 03:14:24 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN 2-0 PAK Bangladesh very nearly had their third goal but the offside flag goes up and that denies them. Pakistan respond moments later, and almost pull one goal back, but a foul committed on the edge of the box means that goal doesn't stand either.

25 Sept 2025, 03:07:00 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN 2-0 PAK What a start for Bangladesh! They have found the back of the net twice inside the first four minutes to leave Pakistan reeling.