Bangladesh 2-0 Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN Rattle PAK With Two Early Goals

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: Catch the live updates from the BAN U-17 vs PAK U-17 football match right here

G
Gaurav Thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal
The Bangladsh U17 football team players in training ahead of the SAFF U17 Championship 2-25 match against Pakistan. | Photo: Instagram/thebafufe
Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan semifinal at the SAFF U17 Championship 2025. Bangladesh are taking on Pakistan in the semi-final of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 2. Both teams have been in good form so far. Bangladesh have won both of their games while Pakistan has won two and lost one match so far in the tournament. Who will come out on top in this semifinal? Follow the match live here to know
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN 2-0 PAK

The first half has so far been a dismal one for Pakistan, with no real clarity in offence or defence. Bangladesh have got their number and look primed to advance to the final, unless Pakistan can turn things around dramatically.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN 2-0 PAK

Bangladesh very nearly had their third goal but the offside flag goes up and that denies them. Pakistan respond moments later, and almost pull one goal back, but a foul committed on the edge of the box means that goal doesn't stand either.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN 2-0 PAK

What a start for Bangladesh! They have found the back of the net twice inside the first four minutes to leave Pakistan reeling.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal

Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan semifinal at the SAFF U17 Championship 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Gill To Lead - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

  3. Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

  5. ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  3. Violence in Leh Leaves Four Dead, 70 Injured Amid Statehood Agitation

  4. Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

  5. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  2. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  3. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  4. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand