Bangladesh 2-0 Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN Rattle PAK With Two Early Goals

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal: BAN 2-0 PAK
The first half has so far been a dismal one for Pakistan, with no real clarity in offence or defence. Bangladesh have got their number and look primed to advance to the final, unless Pakistan can turn things around dramatically.
Bangladesh very nearly had their third goal but the offside flag goes up and that denies them. Pakistan respond moments later, and almost pull one goal back, but a foul committed on the edge of the box means that goal doesn't stand either.
What a start for Bangladesh! They have found the back of the net twice inside the first four minutes to leave Pakistan reeling.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, SAFF U-17 Championship Semifinal
Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan semifinal at the SAFF U17 Championship 2025.