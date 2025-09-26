India 3-0 Nepal, SAFF U17 Championship: Blue Colts Win Easy, Set Up Final Against Bangladesh

India miss several chances initially but finish match strongly
Blue Colts notch up fourth successive win in SAFF U17 Championship 2025
To face Bangladesh, who earlier overcame Pakistan with a 2-0 win, in final
The India U-17 men's national football team delivered a commanding performance against Nepal, winning 3-0 in the semi-final of the SAFF U-17 Championship. The match took place at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Thursday (September 25, 2025).
This victory ensured India's place in the final, where they will face Bangladesh, who earlier overcame Pakistan with a 2-0 win.
Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba opened the scoring in the 61st minute, breaking the deadlock after a tense first half. Substitutes Azlaan Shah Kh and Diamond Singh Thokchom added goals in the 80th and 90+4th minutes respectively, sealing India's fourth successive win in the tournament.
First Half: India Dominate Possession But Fail To Score
Despite the goalless scoreline at half-time, India controlled possession and dictated play throughout the opening period. The young Indian players displayed maturity beyond their years, orchestrating attacks with smart distribution and effective wide play, which kept Nepal under constant pressure.
Head coach Bibiano Fernandes' only concern was his team's lack of clinical finishing. Several promising opportunities went unconverted, preventing India from taking a comfortable lead into the break.
A Nepal defender promptly blocked Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba's shot during a scramble in the box. Shortly after, Md Aimaan delivered a precise cross to Dallalmuon Gangte, but the forward failed to capitalise.
India's inability to convert chances in the first half delayed their breakthrough despite dominating play.
Defensive Solidity And Key Saves Maintain Clean Sheet
India's defensive organisation was a standout in their semi-final performance. The midfield closed down space effectively, while the backline cut passing channels to limit Nepal’s options, restricting them mainly to long-range attempts.
One notable exception came when Pratis Thapa Magar unleashed a powerful drive from the edge of the box, forcing goalkeeper Manashjyoti Baruah into a full-stretch save.
(With PTI inputs)