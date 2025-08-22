IND-W 2-0 BAN-W, SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025: India Beat Bangladesh For Second Straight Win

Pearl Fernandes (14th) and Bonifilia Shullai (76th) were the scorers for India, consolidating their top position in the group with six points from two victories

SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025
Indian U17 Women's football team. Photo: X/IndianFootball
  • IND-W beat BAN-W 2-0 to secure six points and top spot

  • Pearl Fernandes and Bonifilia Shullai were the scorers

  • India had early defeated Nepal 7-0

A dominant India scored once in each half to blank Bangladesh 2-0 and record their second straight win in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championships on Friday.

Pearl Fernandes (14th) and Bonifilia Shullai (76th) were the scorers for India, consolidating their top position in the group with six points from two victories.

Both sides came into the contest with a rich history of rivalry in the competition -- four finals contested, two titles apiece. Yet, the match never truly lived up to the expectations.

India’s clinical performance ensured that Bangladesh were always playing catch-up.

From the outset, the Young Tigresses looked focused and alert. Their defence was rock-solid, denying Bangladesh even the faintest sniff of goal. The central defensive pairing stayed compact, while full-backs tracked runs diligently. Whenever the line was breached, goalkeeper Munni was in the perfect position to effect saves.

With such defensive assurance, the midfielders took charge, spraying passes wide and keeping Bangladesh constantly on the turn. India’s early pressure paid off swiftly.

In the 14th minute, centre-back Divyani Linda made an inspired run from the deep after picking up a loose ball and bulldozed her way through the midfield.

As defenders converged on her, she smartly laid it off to Pearl Fernandes, who had been left unmarked at the edge of the box. Given the time and space, Fernandes unleashed a powerful left-footed effort. Though Bangladesh keeper Yearzan Begum got her gloves to it, she couldn’t keep it out.

India nearly doubled the lead in the 25th minute when Pritika Barman broke down the right and whipped in a teasing low cross. But Fernandes’ heavy first touch let the opportunity slip.

Bangladesh tried to find a response mostly through set-pieces. Sauravi Akanda Prity’s free-kick landed straight into Munni’s hands, while a Mamoni Chakma header from a corner went wide.

Their brightest moment came in the 37th minute when Fatema Akter found herself in open space at the top of India’s box. Her fierce strike was on target, but Munni’s positioning was flawless, and she collected the ball safely.

The second half followed a similar rhythm with India dictating possession and Bangladesh defending deep. Although chances were rare, India never looked in danger.

India nearly added a second in the 72nd minute, when Nira Chanu Longjam pounced on a loose ball and let fly from the edge of the box. This time, Begum made a fine save.

But India weren’t done. In the 76th minute, they struck from a set-piece. Alisha Lyngdoh curled in a corner from the right and found substitute Shullai unmarked. Positioning herself perfectly, Shullai guided her header into the net, doubling India’s advantage.

The remaining minutes were managed with maturity as India slowed the game down, held shape, and denied Bangladesh any late resurgence to take home three points.

