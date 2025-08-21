India 7-0 Nepal, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship: Young Tigresses Start Campaign With Bang

Braces from Abhista Basnett, Nira Chanu Longjam and Anushka Kumari powered the victory, while India captain Julan Nongmaithem was also on target against Nepal in their SAFF U17 Women's Championship opener

India vs Nepal SAFF U17 Women’s Championship
India celebrate a goal against Nepal in their SAFF U17 Women’s Championship encounter. Photo: AIFF Media
  • India open scoring in 16th minute

  • Race to 5-0 lead against Nepal by half-time

  • Big win helpful in SAFF U17 Women's Championship's double round-robin format

A clinical India thrashed Nepal 7-0 in their opening match of the SAFF U17 Women's Championship, with three players scoring a brace each, in Thimphu on Wednesday.

Nira Chanu Longjam (25th, 56th), Abhista Basnett (16th, 41st), and Anushka Kumari (37th, 62nd) scored twice, while captain Julan Nongmaithem (45+1) struck once to ensure a flawless start to India’s campaign.

The Young Tigresses raced to a commanding 5-0 lead by half-time, leaving Nepal no room for recovery in what was a one-sided affair from the outset.

With the tournament adopting a double round-robin format this year, it was imperative for India to begin on the front foot, and they did so in sensational style.

From the first whistle, India asserted their dominance. Their cohesive structure, the result of months of joint training since January, was evident in every phase of play.

The midfielders dictated tempo, finding incisive passes and carving through Nepal's defence with sharp distribution, while the forwards constantly found pockets of space to create havoc.

The backline, though tested early, remained compact and resilient. Goalkeeper Munni produced a solid display, securing a clean sheet and marshalling her defence with confidence.

Set-pieces proved to be a significant weapon for India. The breakthrough came in the 16th minute after a poor backpass resulted in a corner.

Shveta Rani swung in a dangerous delivery from the left, and Nepal custodian Jharna Dumrakoti fumbled under pressure. Basnett was quickest to react, slotting home from close range.

India doubled their advantage in the 25th minute. Kumari slipped a beautifully weighted pass behind the defence for Nira Chanu, who still had work to do. The striker powered home a low drive, beating the stretching Dumrakoti.

Kumari then turned scorer in the 37th minute, racing onto a through ball and showing great composure to beat the keeper and make it 3-0.

Four minutes later, Basnett scored her second of the match. A pass from Kumari intended for Chanu was deflected by Anshu BK, but Basnett latched onto the loose ball and fired home a precise finish to extend the lead to 4-0.

On the stroke of half-time, India added their fifth. A goalmouth scramble following another corner saw Nongmaithem react swiftly and tuck the ball into the net.

Even with the result virtually secured, India showed no signs of slowing down in the second half. In the 56th minute, Nira Chanu found herself unmarked and unleashed a fierce shot to complete her brace and take the scoreline to 6–0.

The seventh goal came in the 62nd minute, this time a display of team interplay. Basnett teed up Chanu at the edge of the box. As the goalkeeper charged out, Chanu calmly laid the ball off to Kumari, who finished into an open goal to seal a clinical 7-0 triumph.

