Football

India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN On TV And Online

In the last edition, Bangladesh spoilt India's almost perfect SAFF Women's Championship record by inflicting a 3-0 defeat in Kathmandu

India-football-Bangladesh-saff
Indian women's football team. Photo: X/Indianfootball
info_icon

Five-time champions India will take on holders Bangladesh in the final Group A match of the ongoing South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship 2024 in Kathmandu, Nepal on Wednesday (October 23, 2024). And it's a grudge match for Blue Tigress, to say the least. (Preview | More Football News)

The Blue Tigress, the most dominant force in South Asian football, won all their matches (15) in the first three editions. But in 2016, Bangladesh halted India's 16-match winning run when they forced a goalless draw in a Group B match. In the final, however, India beat Bangladesh 3-1 at Kanchenjunga Stadium, Siliguri. In 2019, India claimed their fifth title without losing a game.

Then in the last edition, Bangladesh spoilt India's almost perfect SAFF Women's Championship record by inflicting a 3-0 defeat in Kathmandu. Shellshocked, India also lost the semi-final to Nepal (1-0), while Bangladesh went on to lift their first title.

In 2022 edition, Bangladesh dealt a shocking blow on India by ending their unbeaten streak in the championship with a decisive 3-0 win in the group stage. - (Photo: X/Indian Football)
India Vs Bangladesh SAFF Women's Championship Preview: IND Seek Dominance, BAN Fight For Survival

BY PTI

So, what's at stake in Kathmandu? India have already confirmed a semi-final spot after beating arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener, a 5-2 win with four different goal scorers. But they still need to beat Bangladesh to top the group. And revenge is a thing!

For Bangladesh, this is a make-or-break game. In the clash against Pakistan, they needed a last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw. Now, a big win, by a margin of four goals, against India will put them at top of the group; a draw is good enough to secure a semi-final spot; but lose, and they will hope for goal-difference to work in their favour.

From this three-team group, Pakistan can mathematically seal a last-four berth. But they will need a massive favour from India.

SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Complete Schedule And Results

October 17: India 5-2 Pakistan, Group A

October 18: Sri Lanka 1-0 Maldives, Group B

October 18: Nepal 0-0 Bhutan, Group B

October 20: Bangladesh 1-1 Pakistan, Group A

October 21: Maldives 0-11 Nepal, Group B

October 21: Bhutan 4-1 Sri Lanka, Group B

October 23: India vs Bangladesh, Group A

October 24: Maldives vs Bhutan, Group B

October 24: Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Group B

October 27: Semi-Final 1

October 27: Semi-Final 2

October 30: Final

All the matches will be played at Dasharath Rangasala.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Payal Ramesh Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Linthoingambi Devi Maibam; Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Shilky Devi Hemam, Juli Kishan, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sanju, Dalima Chhibber, Aruna Bag, Linthoingambi Devi Wangkhem; Midfielders: Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Bala Devi Ngangom; Forwards: Rimpa Haldar, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Manisha, Anju Tamang, Jyoti.

Head Coach: Santosh Kashyap

Bangladesh squad

Goalkeepers: Rupna Chakma, Mst Yearzan, Mile Akter, Masura Parvin; Defenders: Afeida Khandakar, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar, Nilufa Yasmin Nila, Kohati Kisku, Monika Chakma; Midfielders: Maria Manda, Sapna Rani, Most Munki Akhter, Airin Khatun; Forwards: Sumaya Matsushima, Sanjida Akhter, Ritu Porna Chakma, Shaheda Akter Ripa, Sabina Khatun, Tohura Khatun, Shamsunnahar, Srimoti Krishnarani Sarkar, Mst Sagorika.

Head Coach: Peter James Butler

SAFF Women's Championship Telecast And Live Streaming Details

The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. In India, the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

