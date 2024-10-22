Football

India Vs Bangladesh SAFF Women's Championship Preview: IND Seek Dominance, BAN Fight For Survival

The Blue Tigresses clinched their place in the semifinals with a commanding 5-2 victory over Pakistan but now their focus shifts to topping the group and avenging a painful memory of 2022

Indian-Football
In 2022 edition, Bangladesh dealt a shocking blow on India by ending their unbeaten streak in the championship with a decisive 3-0 win in the group stage. (Photo: X/Indian Football)
info_icon

With a semifinal spot already secured, India will look to reaffirm their dominance when they take on Bangladesh in their final Group A match of the SAFF Women's Championship on Wednesday. (More Football News)

For Bangladesh, this is a do-or-die clash. A win would crown them group champions, while a defeat would see Pakistan advance to the semifinals, with a superior goal difference. Pakistan, also on four points, would join India in the semifinals if the Blue Tigresses triumph.

A draw would leave Bangladesh as group runners-up with four points, but they need a victory to top the group.

The Blue Tigresses clinched their place in the semifinals with a commanding 5-2 victory over Pakistan but now their focus shifts to topping the group and avenging a painful memory of 2022.

In that edition, Bangladesh dealt a shocking blow on India by ending their unbeaten streak in the championship with a decisive 3-0 win in the group stage.

It marked the first time India had lost to their South Asian rivals in SAFF history, and the Blue Tigresses will be eager to set the record straight.

"We have faced Bangladesh before, and we watched their last game against Pakistan. Our sole focus now is to win this match," skipper Bala Devi said.

"We have both senior and young players and we are prepared to push for a win. We have had productive training sessions, and I hope we can put what we have practiced into action."

"As the captain, I aim to lead by example and support the team in every way. Bangladesh has some fast and youthful players, but I believe our mental strength gives us an edge, which will be crucial in tomorrow's game," added the 34-year-old from Manipur.

La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Sociedad - | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Head coach Santosh Kashyap has led the team through five days of training in Kathmandu, preparing for the challenges that lie ahead against Bangladesh.

He has carefully assessed all the potential threats posed by the opposition.

"Tomorrow's match will be challenging, as Bangladesh are a strong side with a foreign coach and have solid tactical plans. Although we have already booked a spot in the semi-finals, we are taking it one game at a time, aiming to win every match.

"I prefer playing attacking football because it's not only effective but also entertaining for everyone. It's a style that I, as well as the players, enjoy, and we will try to maintain that momentum," Kashyap said.

Defender Dalima Chhibber, who was named the Most Valuable Player in the 2019 SAFF Women's Championship, is making her return to the tournament after missing the 2022 edition.

She was absent last time due to playing three seasons in Canada, but now she's back and ready to compete in the SAFF Championship once again.

Bangladesh and Pakistan are currently tied on one point each after a 1-1 draw in their group-stage match.

For Bangladesh, the absence of coach Golam Rabbani Choton, along with key players like defender Akhi Khatun and Anai Mogini, will be felt.

However, the team have brought in fresh talents, including young players such as Afeida Khandakar, Matsushima Sumaya, and Airin Khatun.

"We are coming up against an Indian team, who, in my opinion, are probably the best team in the tournament," Bangladesh head coach Peter Butler said.

"They are very disciplined and organised in their manner and their demeanour of actually how they walk around the hotel. I think it'll be quite an attacking game. The most important thing is to try and share out the workload with all our players.

"It's a do or die game. It's a game we don't want to lose. India's already booked their semi-final berth and I'm quietly optimistic," he added. 

Kickoff: 5.15pm IST.

