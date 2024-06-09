Football

FC Goa Bolster Defense With Signing of Fiery Indian Defender Aakash Sangwan

Sangwan has played 114 professional games to date and has three goals to his name, two of which came while playing for CFC last season

FC Goa has roped in Indian defender Aakash Sangwan for the upcoming Indian Super League season, the club announced on Sunday. (More Football News)

The club did not reveal the exact tenure of his contract, but it happens to be a multi-year deal.

The 28-year-old left-back from Haryana began his footballing journey with Minerva Punjab before making his senior professional debut with the club in 2017 and helping the side win the I-League title in the 2017-18 season.

Since then, he has played for Churchill Brothers and RoundGlass Punjab before joining former two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC in 2022.

Sangwan has played 114 professional games to date and has three goals to his name, two of which came while playing for CFC last season.

Upon signing for the club, he said, “I am excited to start this new chapter with FC Goa. The club’s ambitions and style of play resonate with me, and I am eager to contribute to the team’s success.

“I’ve always admired the footballing culture and the history of the sport in this state, and can’t wait to play in front of FC Goa’s passionate fan base at the Fatorda Stadium. I look forward to giving my best and achieving great things together with the team.”

Meanwhile, Goa's Director of Football, Lokesh Bherwani was all-praise for Sangwan's attributes and admitted that the club had been tracking his progress for some time now.

“We are delighted to welcome Aakash Sangwan to FC Goa. His dynamic play and experience in both the I-League and ISL make him a valuable addition to our team," he said in a media release.

“His ability to contribute defensively and offensively aligns perfectly with our football philosophy, which is why we have tracked his progress for a while now.

"We have signed him at the right time, and we believe his presence will enhance our squad’s depth and competitiveness in the upcoming seasons as we aim to build on what we achieved last season.”

