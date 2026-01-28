ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC Sign Spanish Midfielder Alberto Noguera Ahead Of New Season

Indian Super League 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of experienced Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera until the end of the season

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indian Super League 2025-26 Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera
File photo of Alberto Noguera in action for Indian Super League side FC Goa. | Photo: Instagram/nogueraalberto
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alberto Noguera joins Chennaiyin FC until the end of the season

  • He becomes their second new signing ahead of ISL 2025-26

  • The Spaniard previously featured for FC Goa, Mumbai City FC, and Bengaluru FC

Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday completed the signing of Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera, with the Madrid-born playmaker penning a contract until the end of the season to become the Marina Machans' second new addition ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League.

With nearly 400 career appearances, Noguera brings considerable experience and pedigree to Chennaiyin FC, having enjoyed a long and successful career across Spain, England, Azerbaijan, and India.

Over the years, he has established himself as a proven performer at the highest level in India having represented FC Goa, Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC.

Comfortable operating across attacking and central midfield roles, Noguera adds creativity, composure, and control in the middle of the pitch.

Known for his vision, passing range, and intelligence in possession, the Spaniard is expected to play a key role in linking play and dictating tempo in Chennaiyin's midfield unit.

Upon joining Chennaiyin FC, Noguera said, "I'm really happy and excited as I look ahead to the new season after everything that has happened. I've already worked with the head coach and know many of the players"

"Despite all the issues the ISL has gone through, I’m confident that we’ll give our best and work hard to deliver good performances."

Related Content
Related Content

Born in Madrid, Noguera progressed through the youth ranks at Getafe and local side SS Reyes, before eventually earning a move to Spanish giants Atlético Madrid.

After rising through the reserve ranks, he made his first-team debut during the 2010–11 season.

From there, Noguera went on to enjoy spells in England and Azerbaijan, before returning to Spain in 2014, where he featured extensively across the second and third divisions.

The midfielder arrived in the Indian Super League in 2020 and went on to make more than 90 appearances across five seasons for the three clubs, scoring 14 goals and registering 15 assists.

Welcoming the club's latest signing, head coach Clifford Miranda said, "His calmness and control in the middle will help give the team stability. He is someone who has been around for a long time and is very familiar with ISL. He has a very good rapport with the players, encouraging and pushing them."

Noguera's arrival follows the recent signing of Imran Khan, as Chennaiyin FC continue to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season.

The Spaniard will link up with his new teammates in the coming days and begin training as the Marina Machans step up preparations for the campaign ahead.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th T20I: Rinku Singh Guns Outfield

  2. India Vs New Zealand 4th T20I: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  3. IND Vs NZ, 4th T20I: Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Preview: Dominant IND Eye Sparkling Outing From Spinners Against NZ

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: How England Call-Up Blocked Scott Currie’s Scotland Return

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026: Defending Champion Marches Into Semifinals

  2. Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Handed Ticket To Semis After Musetti Injury; Serbian Reacts To His Walkover

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Ben Shelton, Australian Open 2026 QF Highlights: Italian Beats American To Qualify For Semis

  4. Australian Open 2026: Rybakina Outclasses Swiatek To Reach Final Four

  5. Australian Open 2026: Pegula Beats Fellow American Anisimova Reach Semis

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  3. Thunderstorm and Wind Advisory in Rajasthan as IMD Forecasts Unsettled Weather

  4. Protest March Held In Kolkata Over People’s ‘Harassment’ During Bengal SIR

  5. India–EU Free Trade Pact: Opening Duty-Free Access for Indian Exports, Expanding Strategic Ties

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. India–EU Deal: A Two-Billion-People Market

  2. India, EU, Clinch ‘Mother of All Deals’ 

  3. US Judge Orders ICE Chief To Appear Personally In Court, Warns Of Contempt

  4. Russian Strikes In Ukraine Kill 12, Target Passenger Train

  5. India Blocks China's Request For Setting Up Panel In WTO Against India's Auto Scheme

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, ICC U-19 World Cup: Blue Colts Pip Hosts by 204 Runs In Super Six Tie

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September