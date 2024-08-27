Football

If Cristiano Ronaldo Retires, 'It Will Be At Al-Nassr', The Portugal Football Legend Drop Hints

At the age of 39, Ronaldo has no plans to retire just yet, but he suggested he is likely to bring the curtain down on his trophy-laden career at his current club

Cristiano Ronaldo retirement Al Nassr Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his first goal of the season
Cristiano Ronaldo says Al-Nassr could well be the last club of his career before he retires. (More Football News)

Ronaldo made the move to the Saudi Pro League during the 2022-23, after he was released by Manchester United, and has since scored 74 goals in 81 games in all competitions for Al-Nassr, averaging a goal every 97 minutes.

Last season, Ronaldo broke the record for the most goals in a Saudi Pro League season, scoring 35.

At the age of 39, Ronaldo has no plans to retire just yet, but he suggested he is likely to bring the curtain down on his trophy-laden career at his current club.

He told Portuguese channel NOW: "I don't know if I'll finish soon or in two or three years. But, possibly, it will be at Al-Nassr.

"It's the team where I'm happy, where I'm good, where I feel good, both in the country and in the league.

"That's why, most likely I can finish my career at Al-Nassr. I'm very happy to play in the league and I want to continue."

Despite a difficult Euros, in which Ronaldo could not find the target in any of his five matches and had the most shots in the tournament without scoring, the veteran reiterated his desire to continue representing Portugal.

"When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well thought-out one”, Ronaldo said.

Cristinao Ronaldo during the Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Super Cup final match - X | AL Nassr FC
Al Nassr 1-4 Al Hilal: Cristiano Ronaldo Says Enough After '3 Goals In 15 Minutes' Saudi Super Cup Debacle - Video, Reactions

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Right now what I want is to be able to help the national team in their upcoming matches. We have the Nations League ahead of us and I would really like to play."

Asked if he could take a step into coaching, Ronaldo said: "At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team.

"It doesn't even cross my mind, I've never thought about it. I don't see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds."

