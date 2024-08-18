Football

Al Nassr 1-4 Al Hilal: Cristiano Ronaldo Says Enough After '3 Goals In 15 Minutes' Saudi Super Cup Debacle - Video, Reactions

The only goal for Al Nassr in the match came from their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 44th minute. It was the first goal of the match. All the four goals of the hilal came after Sergej Milinkovic-Savic kickstarted it in the 55'. Interestingly, all four of Al Hilal's goals followed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's opener in the 55th minute