On August 17, Saturday at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Ronaldo—boasting a record of 65 goals and 16 assists in 71 matches in the 2023-24 season with Al Nassr—showed his frustration during the Saudi Super Cup 2024 final against Al Hilal. As the match unfolded with three goals scored in just 15 minutes, Ronaldo’s visible gesture of exasperation highlighted his disappointment with his teammates amid the 1-4 defeat.
The only goal for Al Nassr in the match came from their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, in the 44th minute. It was the first goal of the match. Interestingly, all four of Al Hilal's goals followed Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's opener in the 55th minute.
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in six minutes, giving his side a 3-1 lead. In the 72nd minute, Malcom did the final task, a fourth goal for Hilal.
Al Hilal clinched the title and Al Nassr lost the match, but it felt as though Ronaldo alone lost the dream. As one fan put it, it was a "one vs. 21" scenario.
With this win, Al Hilal claimed their first trophy of the season, securing the Saudi Super Cup for the fifth time. The unbeaten Pro League champions from last season once again proved that they’re on a roll.
In the game, Al Hilal converted four of their nine attempts into goals, boasting an expected goals (xG) of 1.8. In contrast, Al Nassr managed only an xG of 0.77. Cristiano Ronaldo faced two missed opportunities, first in his initial goal and a late attempt during stoppage time.