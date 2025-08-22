NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch NEUFC V DHFC

NorthEast United face Diamond Harbour in the Durand Cup 2025 final at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Here's the live streaming info, timings and predicted XIs

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Durand Cup Semifinal: East Bengal vs Diamond Harbour
Durand Cup Semifinal: Diamond Harbour Vs East Bengal Photo: PTI
  • Durand Cup 2025 final to be held between NEUFC and DHFC

  • The final will be staged in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

  • Streaming and predicted XIs info

Defending champions NorthEast United face debutants Diamond Harbour in the final of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata, on Sunday (August 23, 2025). Watch the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour football match live.

The title showdown for the 134th edition of Asia's football competition presents an intriguing clash, layered with many narratives. With the Indian Super League in limbo due to legal and governance disputes, this final will serve as one veritable referendum on what Indian football could become.

On the eve of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour final, the Supreme Court mandated another hearing, of course, with a clear directive to find a solution. Expect more tifos to hit the stands on Sunday, against the AIFF and FSDL -- the conduits of mayhem.

Even as the fate of the Indian Super League, the country's top division, hangs in the balance, the Highlanders have been in a title defence like nothing is happening. Their title defence has been clinical, and almost defiant. A win, and they would become the first team in 24 years to retain the Durand Cup.

The Harbour Boys, meanwhile, are out there to upset the established norms in Indian football. Kibu Vicuna and his team have already won Kolkata bragging rights, having defeated East Bengal in the semis, the second most successful side in the history of the tournament.

ALSO READ | NorthEast United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 final preview

Not so long ago, they were playing district football, effectively, and now history beckons -- when was the last time a debutant side went all the way and lifted this coveted trophy?

NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour - Durand Cup 2025 final Live Streaming Info

When will the Durand Cup final match between NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC be played?

The Durand Cup Final match between NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC will be played on Saturday, August 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

What time will the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC begin?

The Durand Cup 2025 Final between NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC will begin at 5.30 pm IST.

Who will broadcast the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC?

The Durand Cup Final match between NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to live stream the Durand Cup 2025 final match between NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC?

The Durand Cup Final match between NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour, Durand Cup 2025 final - Predicted XIs

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet Singh (GK), Redeem Tlang, Asheer Akhtar, Michel Zobaco, Buanthanglun Samte, Andy Rodríguez, Mayakkannan, Chema Nunez, Jithin MS, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Alaaeddine Ajaraie

Diamond Harbour FC

Susnata Malik (GK), Ajith Kumar, Mikel Kortazar, Naresh Singh, Melroy Assisi, Clayton, Lalliansanga, Paul Ramfangzauva, Girik Khosla, Luka Majcen, Joby Justin

Published At:
