NorthEast United FC Vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025 Final Preview: NEUFC, DHFC Eye Silverware In Kolkata

The clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan pits the reigning champions' pedigree and consistency against the newcomers' fearless run

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bodoland FC vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup 2025
NorthEast United FC celebrate a goal against Bodoland FC in the Durand Cup quarter-final in Kokrajhar. Photo: Durand Cup
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NorthEast United are in their second successive Durand Cup final

  • Diamond Harbour FC defeated East Bengal FC in the semis

  • Two sides clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday

A dominant NorthEast United FC are standing in the way as giant-killers Diamond Harbour FC look to script history by becoming the first debutant team to win the Durand Cup title on Saturday.

This edition's summit showdown is more than just a title decider, it carries the weight of history on both sides.

For NorthEast United, victory would not only bring them their second successive Durand Cup crown but also etch their name alongside giants of Indian football, as no team has managed to retain the title in the last 34 years.

The last to do so was East Bengal, who completed a hat-trick of wins in 1989, 1990 and 1991.

For Diamond Harbour, the stakes are equally high. Having already enjoyed a dream run by reaching the final in their very first appearance, the Kibu Vicuna-coached side now stands on the cusp of creating history.

Durand Cup: Diamond Harbour vs East Bengal - | Photo: PTI
Diamond Harbour FC 2-1 East Bengal, Durand Cup: DHFC Stun The Red And Gold Brigade To Book Final Spot

BY Photo Webdesk

ALSO READ | Where To Watch NEUFC Vs DHFC, Durand Cup 2025 Final?

Should they overcome the Highlanders, they would become the first debutant team in the modern era to lift Asia's oldest football trophy.

The clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan pits the reigning champions' pedigree and consistency against the newcomers' fearless run.

NorthEast United head coach Juan Pedro Benali said, "Diamond Harbour have defeated East Bengal who were the favourites. I don't think we are the favourites. It's the final. In the final there are no good teams. There are no favourites in the final. This is a very psychological game. I think the team who is strong mentally will win the game."

Kibu Vicuna, coach of Diamond Harbour FC, added, "We are playing with the champions who have a very good team. We are prepared but starting with humility. Pressure is a privilege. We don't have additional pressure."

Clash of styles

The showdown promises a fascinating clash of styles. NorthEast United rely on structured build-up, midfield control through Andy Rodríguez and Chema Núñez, and the ruthless finishing of Ajaraie.

In contrast, Diamond Harbour thrive on unpredictability, blending Majcen's hold-up play with Jobby's direct runs and the midfield work rate of Samuel and Paul.

Defensively, the Highlanders look the more settled, having conceded just four goals en route to the final. But DHFC have shown a knack for timely interventions, with Mirshad between the posts and veterans like Melroy Assisi providing composure when it matters most.

The Highlanders return to the final for the second successive year, showcasing resilience, discipline, and flashes of brilliance throughout the campaign.

Highlanders' captain Zabaco summed up the mood well.

"We have to be very careful and at our best to win the finals. They have beaten many strong teams," he said.

If NorthEast United's journey has been about defending their crown, Diamond Harbour's story has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Making their Durand Cup debut, Kibu Vicuna’s men have torn up the script at every stage and they would not want to stumble at the last hurdle.

Match starts at 5:30PM.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  2. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Nurul Hasan, Saif Hassan Recalled As Bangladesh Name Squad

  5. Priyansh Arya Hopes For Ranji Trophy Debut After Record-Breaking IPL 2025 Season

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  3. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  4. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  2. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  3. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  4. EU’s Top Diplomat Warns Ukraine Land Concessions Would Be “Putin’s Trap”

  5. NRI Industrialist Lord Swraj Paul Passes Away In London At 94

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance