Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2024-25

Hyderabad FC will look for their point of the season when they face NorthEast United FC as the Indian Super League 2024-25 season enters matchday four. (More Football News)
Hyderabad were thrashed 3-0 by Bengaluru FC in their opener and then lost their second match to Punjab FC 2-0. They remain the only side, apart from East Bengal, to have not yet registered a single point this season.
Chennaiyin FC won their opener against Odisha FC 3-2 in a thrilling encounter but then lost to newcomers Mohammedan SC in their second match of the tournament. They are stuck in the middle of the standings and would want to break away from the mid-table muddle.
Hyderabad, on the other hand, would eye at least a point if not three from the encounter.
Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Head To Head
Played: 10
Hyderabad FC: 4
Chennaiyin FC: 4
Draw: 2
Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When will the Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?
The Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, October 1 at 7:30 pm IST at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?
The Hyderabad FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.