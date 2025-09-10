Cristiano Ronaldo starred in Portugal's 5-0 win over Armenia
Hungary were held to 2-2 draw by Ireland in their opener
FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match to be telecast and live streamed in India
The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal travel to Budapest for a crucial Group F fixture in the European qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Watch the Hungary vs Portugal football match live tonight. This high-stakes match will be played at the iconic Puskas Arena.
Hungary were held to a 2-2 draw by Ireland in their opening qualifier match, after leading by two goals. Portugal, on the contrary, began their campaign with a facile 5-0 win over Armenia, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix both hitting a brace each.
Ronaldo, at 40, continues to rewrite records with his relentless hunger for goals. He has scored 140 goals in 222 appearances for Portugal, making him the all-time leading scorer in men's international football.
In World Cup qualifiers, the Al-Nassr forward has scored 38 goals in 48 matches, surpassing his great rival Lionel Messi and trailing only Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala (39). The former Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus player is likely to find the back of the net, again.
Hungary were once a footballing powerhouses, finishing runners-up in the 1938 and 1954 editions of the FIFA World Cup. The Magyars also reached the quarter-finals in 1962 and 1966. However, they have not qualified for the tournament since 1986.
Portugal have qualified for eight editions, with their best result being a third-place finish in 1966. More recently, the European Selecao reached the quarter-finals in 2022, losing to eventual finalists France 0-3.
Hungary Vs Portugal Football Head-To-Head Record
This marks the 16th meeting between the two teams, and Portugal lead Hungary 10-0 with five draws. The two teams met for the first time in December 1926, an international friendly which ended in a 3-3 draw.
In their most recent meeting, during the UEFA European Championship 2020, Ronaldo scored a brace in three minutes following Raphael Guerreiro's 84th-minute opener to complete a 3-0 rout at Puskas Arena, Budapest.
Hungary Vs Portugal Football: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match be played?
The Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will be played in Budapest, Hungary on September 10, Wednesday at 12:15 am IST.
Where will the Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match be telecast and live streamed?
The Hungary vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLIV platform in India. It will be shown on M4 Sports in Hungary and Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1 in Portugal.