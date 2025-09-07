Football

Armenia 0-5 Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ronaldo Stars In Big POR Win

Cristiano Ronaldo began his pursuit to play in a record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup in style, as he netted two goals in Portugal's 5-0 thrashing of Armenia in their qualifying clash in Yerevan, Armenia on Saturday (September 6, 2025). Ronaldo's goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men's international football to 140. The 40-year-old legend has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League last summer. The World Cup is the one major trophy that eludes him — leaving him behind his great rival Lionel Messi, who lifted football's biggest prize with Argentina in 2022.