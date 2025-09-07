Football

Armenia 0-5 Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Ronaldo Stars In Big POR Win

Cristiano Ronaldo began his pursuit to play in a record-breaking sixth FIFA World Cup in style, as he netted two goals in Portugal's 5-0 thrashing of Armenia in their qualifying clash in Yerevan, Armenia on Saturday (September 6, 2025). Ronaldo's goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men's international football to 140. The 40-year-old legend has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League last summer. The World Cup is the one major trophy that eludes him — leaving him behind his great rival Lionel Messi, who lifted football's biggest prize with Argentina in 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Sergei Muradian
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Armenia's Sergei Muradian, right, controls the ball as Portugal's Bruno Fernandes tries to stop him during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Goncalo Ramos
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos, centre, makes an attempt to score during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Joao Felix
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes, centre, applauds after Joao Felix scores his side's fifth goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Bruno Fernandes
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Portugal's Bruno Fernandes makes an attempt to score during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with Joao Felix after scoring his side's fourth goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Henri Avagyan
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Armenia's goalkeeper Henri Avagyan fails to save the shot from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Tigran Barseghyan
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Armenia's Tigran Barseghyan, left, fights for the ball with Portugal's Goncalo Inacio during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Joao Cancelo
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Portugal's Joao Cancelo, right, celebrates with Joao Felix after scoring his side's third goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group K match Armenia vs Portugal_Vitinha
FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Armenia vs Portugal | Photo: AP/Hakob Berberyan

Portugal's Vitinha, left, fights for the ball with Armenia's Vahan Bichakhchyan during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Armenia and Portugal at the Vazgen Sargsyan stadium in Yerevan, Armenia.

