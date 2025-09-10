Hungary 2-3 Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Record For Most Goals In World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 39th FIFA World Cup Qualifiers goal against Hungary on September 9, tying for the record of most goals with Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hungary vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Record For Most Goals In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cristiano Ronaldo scored penalty to equal record of 39 qualifying goals for Portugal

  • Portugal triumphed 3-2 against Hungary in Budapest on September 9

  • Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi's total of 36 qualifying goals

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the record for most FIFA World Cup qualifying goals as Portugal clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday, September 9. The 40-year-old star converted a penalty in the 58th minute, taking his tally to 39 qualifier goals. This matched Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz and put him three goals clear of Lionel Messi in qualifying totals.

Ronaldo now boasts 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, a record untouched by any other player in the nation’s history. He had previously scored a brace in Portugal's 5-0 rout of Armenia, where he surpassed Messi, who has 36 qualifying goals.

Hungary Vs Portugal Sees Eventful Encounter

Hungary took the lead when Barnabas Varga scored with a header in the 21st minute. Bernardo Silva then levelled the score before halftime. Ronaldo’s penalty put Portugal ahead, but Varga struck again, levelling the score in the 84th minute. Just two minutes later, Joao Cancelo smashed home the winner from a flowing move set up by Bernardo Silva.

Silva spoke after the match, stating it is "never easy once you fall behind." He added, "We showed a lot of character… even when they scored after 80-something minutes, we still managed to score the winner."

Related Content
Related Content

Portugal's perfect start in Group F comes after their dominant win over Armenia. They lead the group with six points from two away fixtures, establishing a strong position in their qualification campaign. Hungary and Ireland are both idle on one point, while Armenia sits second with three points.

Ronaldo will have the chance to exceed this record-breaking mark in Portugal's upcoming fixtures against Ireland and Hungary next month.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XIs

  3. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

  4. SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  2. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  4. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  5. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  5. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis