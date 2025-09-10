Hungary vs Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Record For Most Goals In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo scored penalty to equal record of 39 qualifying goals for Portugal
Portugal triumphed 3-2 against Hungary in Budapest on September 9
Ronaldo surpassed Lionel Messi's total of 36 qualifying goals
Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the record for most FIFA World Cup qualifying goals as Portugal clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory over Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday, September 9. The 40-year-old star converted a penalty in the 58th minute, taking his tally to 39 qualifier goals. This matched Guatemala’s Carlos Ruiz and put him three goals clear of Lionel Messi in qualifying totals.
Ronaldo now boasts 141 goals in 223 appearances for Portugal, a record untouched by any other player in the nation’s history. He had previously scored a brace in Portugal's 5-0 rout of Armenia, where he surpassed Messi, who has 36 qualifying goals.
Hungary Vs Portugal Sees Eventful Encounter
Hungary took the lead when Barnabas Varga scored with a header in the 21st minute. Bernardo Silva then levelled the score before halftime. Ronaldo’s penalty put Portugal ahead, but Varga struck again, levelling the score in the 84th minute. Just two minutes later, Joao Cancelo smashed home the winner from a flowing move set up by Bernardo Silva.
Silva spoke after the match, stating it is "never easy once you fall behind." He added, "We showed a lot of character… even when they scored after 80-something minutes, we still managed to score the winner."
Portugal's perfect start in Group F comes after their dominant win over Armenia. They lead the group with six points from two away fixtures, establishing a strong position in their qualification campaign. Hungary and Ireland are both idle on one point, while Armenia sits second with three points.
Ronaldo will have the chance to exceed this record-breaking mark in Portugal's upcoming fixtures against Ireland and Hungary next month.