Football

Hungary 2-3 Portugal, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Ronaldo Nets Penalty In POR Win

Joao Cancelo scored the winning goal in the 86th minute to give Portugal a 3-2 victory over Hungary in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying on Wednesday (September 10, 2025), after two goals from Barnabas Varga had given Hungary hope of an upset. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty to give Portugal a 2-1 lead earlier after winning a penalty by flicking the ball into Loic Nego's outstretched arm. Portugal lead Group F on six points from Armenia on three after their win over the Republic of Ireland earlier on.