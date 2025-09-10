Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai applauds the fans at the end of a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary's Barnabas Varga, right, scores his side's second goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Portugal's Joao Cancelo, background right, runs celebrating after scoring his side's third goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Portugal's Ruben Dias, right, jumps for the ball during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Portugal players celebrate after Portugal's Bernardo Silva scored his side's first goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary goalkeeper Balazs Toth stops a shot at goal from Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary's Barnabas Varga, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.)
Hungary goalkeeper Balazs Toth, at left, watches as Portugal's Bernardo Silva, right, vies for the ball with Hungary's Milan Vitalis during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.
Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai, on the ground, tries to tackle Portugal's Pedro Neto during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Hungary and Portugal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.