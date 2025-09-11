Women's Super League 2025-26: Hamano Signs Contract Extension With Chelsea, To Stay Till 2029

Maika Hamano has signed a contract extension with Chelsea, committing her future to the club until June 2029.
Hamano joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Kobe Leonessa and then spent a short loan spell with Hammarby before establishing herself in the first team.
Last season, she played a key role in helping Chelsea to win their domestic treble, playing 30 times in all competitions, while scoring six goals and providing three assists.
Since making her debut in December 2023, she has made 39 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring nine goals, including one in her first full 90 minutes.
"Being able to work alongside amazing players and staff, and to give our all toward the same goal throughout a long season - that's incredible," Hamano said after signing her new contract.
"Of course, the fans are with us every step of the way, too. Through the fans, I've learned just how amazing it is to be part of Chelsea."
She created 21 chances for Sonia Bompastor's side in the Women's Super League, and also made the fourth-most tackles (29, won 19).