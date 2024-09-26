Girona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Wasteful Hosts' Winless Run Continues

Girona missed the chance to climb the early-season La Liga standings after being held to a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on Monday. (More Football News)
A dominant first-half saw the hosts enjoy 69.1% possession, but register just one shot on target, with Yaser Asprilla unable to test Augusto Batalla.
The Colombian again went close after the break, striking a fierce left-footed effort that cannoned off the crossbar as Girona continued to ramp up the pressure.
Cristhian Stuani missed two golden opportunities to net his third league goal of the season late on, firing both efforts from close range off target.
The hosts continued to push for a first win in four games in all competitions, but Miguel Gutierrez and Yangel Herrera were unable to find the back of the net.
Girona almost found themselves behind in the 88th minute when Alvaro Garcia was put through, but he was unable to score with just Rayo Vallecano's second strike of the contest.
Data Debrief: Blanquivermells fire a blank, again
After pushing Real Madrid all the way for the LaLiga title last year, Michel's side have managed just two wins from seven league games, scoring once in their last four fixtures in all competitions.
The departure of last season's top scorer, Artem Dovbyk, has left a huge hole at the top end of the pitch, with Girona registering an expected goals (xG) total of 2.22 from their 11 shots, only one of which was on target.
Girona also missed three big chances at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, with their fortunes in front of goal needing to improve if they are to replicate last campaign's heroics once again.