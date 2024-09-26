Coach Michel: Girona Deserved More From Bore Draw Against Rayo Vallecano

Girona coach Michel said his side deserved more after they drew 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. (More Football News)
Winless in four consecutive games in all competitions, last year's surprise challengers Girona dominated proceedings with over 70% of possession but were wasteful, missing several clear chances.
Indeed, Girona had three big chances (defined by Opta as an opportunity from which a player would reasonably be expected to score), and accumulated 2.22 expected goals (xG).
Michel said: "Football is about goals and we didn't score. But the team was fine out there, we were able to push Rayo back against the ropes and played a very good game.
"The team deserved to win, I approve of the team's performance today. I have no doubts. We lacked quality and determination up front, but we generated enough to win today.
"They didn't put us under pressure, they didn't steal from us and we had three or four very clear chances to score. On Saturday's 2-0 loss against Valencia we weren't good, we didn't generate anything and I was worried.
"Today we did, perhaps not as much for what we could have had, but we did spend a lot of time in the attacking zone. With the flow of play we had, we should have shot 25 times, not only 12."
Girona are 12th in the standings on eight points, 13 behind leaders Barcelona. They visit ninth-placed Celta Vigo on Sunday before hosting Feyenoord in the Champions League next week.