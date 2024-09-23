Football

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecano: Gallagher On Target In Disappointing Draw

The result leaves Simeone's side in fourth place, six points behind league leaders Barcelona who thumped Villarreal 5-1 earlier in the day

Conor-Gallagher
Conor Gallagher's leveller saw Atletico Madrid draw against Rayo Vallecano
info_icon

Atletico Madrid lost early ground to Barcelona in their quest for the LaLiga title as they were held to a 1-1 draw with city rivals Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. (More Football News)

The visitors withstood an early spell of pressure and almost took the lead in stunning fashion when Julian Alvarez's strike from distance cannoned off the crossbar. 

But Diego Simeone's side found themselves a goal down in the 35th minute when Isi Palazon turned home Raul de Tomas' cross after good work from Jorge de Frutos.

However, parity was restored four minutes after the break when Conor Gallagher struck beyond Augusto Batalla from the edge of the area to net his second goal in as many games for his new club. 

Atletico continued to push for a winner, with Alvarez and Angel Correa going close, but Rayo Vallecano were able to hold firm for the closing exchanges. 

The result leaves Simeone's side in fourth place, six points behind league leaders Barcelona who thumped Villarreal 5-1 earlier in the day. 

Data Debrief: Gallagher embracing advanced role

Having only scored 10 goals in 90 appearances for Chelsea, Gallagher is flourishing under Simeone's stewardship in Spain. 

During the contest, only Koke and Alvarez (both 14) made more passes into the final third than Gallagher (11), with his strike coming from an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.06. 

But the England international did not neglect his defensive responsibilities. Gallagher won more tackles (four) than anyone on the pitch, while also winning three fouls.

