FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers: Ghana Becomes Fifth African Aside To Qualify For WC After Comoros Win

On October 12, Ghana secured their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 1-0 victory over Comoros, courtesy of a goal from Mohammed Kudus

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Ghana vs Comoros match report FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers Group I matchday 10
The Ghana players celebrate Mohammed Kudus' goal against Comoros in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CAF Qualifiers on October 12, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/blackstarsofghana_
  • Ghana clinched FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification with a 1-0 win over Comoros

  • Mohammed Kudus scored the crucial goal in the 47th minute

  • Ghana are fifth African nation to qualify, joining Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia

Ghana became the fifth African nation to secure qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday, October 12, sealing their place in the event with a 1-0 victory over Comoros at Accra Sports Stadium.

Tottenham forward Mohammed Kudus scored the decisive goal, ensuring Ghana's return to consecutive World Cups alongside Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia, who will compete in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ghana, the 2010 quarter-finalist, needed one point against Comoros in Group I to guarantee their spot. Second-placed Madagascar's 4-1 loss to Mali meant Ghana's result was not strictly necessary for progression. The Black Stars nevertheless won with Kudus finding the net in the 47th minute.

The victory gave Otto Ado's side 25 points from 10 Group I games, putting them six points clear of Madagascar. As a result, Ghana became the first non-North African team from the continent to confirm their qualification for the tournament.

African Nations Heading To North America

Ghana join Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia as the African nations competing at the FIFA World Cup 2026. This tournament will take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Although Madagascar finished second in Group I, a victory in their final match would have improved their chances of becoming one of the four best runners-up, who then compete for a playoff spot.

In other fixtures, Burkina Faso, who finished second in Group A behind Egypt, concluded their campaign with a 3-1 win against Ethiopia, thanks to a second-half hat-trick from substitute Pierre Landry Kabore. Egypt, having already qualified, secured another win by beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0. In Group E, Niger defeated Zambia 1-0, finishing second in their group.

Nine group winners automatically qualify for the World Cup. The four best runners-up will proceed to a mini-tournament, which involves two semi-finals and a final in November. The winning team from this mini-tournament then advances to a FIFA playoff tournament, where they will face opponents from Asia, CONCACAF, South America, and Oceania.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
