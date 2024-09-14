Hoffenheim Vs Leverkusen, Bundesliga Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch TSG Vs LEV, Other German Premier League Matches

The Matchday 3 of Bundesliga was underway with Borussia Dortmund winning 4-2 against FC Heidenheim at Signal Iduna Park on Friday night, September 13. (More Football News)
At the Europa-Park Stadium, Freiburg will face off against Bochum, while Hoffenheim will take on Leverkusen at PreZero Arena in Sinsheim.
Holstein Kiel will host Bayern Munich, and St Pauli will travel to Augsburg, with Mainz battling it out against Werder Bremen at Mewa Arena.
Bundesliga 2024-25 Matchday 3 Live Streaming Details
When is German Bundesliga 2024/25 Matchday 3 starting?
The Matchday 3 of Bundesliga 2024/25 kicked-off on Friday, September 13.
Which is the first fixture of Matchday 3 in the German Bundesliga?
The Borussia Dortmund-FC Heidenheim fixture at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund kicked off Matchday 3 in German Bundesliga.
Where to watch the German Bundesliga 2024-25 season live in India?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Bundesliga 2024-25 season in India, and the matches will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.