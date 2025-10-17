Fulham Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, English Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch EPL Match

Arsenal travel to Fulham in Matchweek 8 of the ongoing Premier League 2025-26
Gunners come into this fixture on the back a win over West Ham
Live streaming, H2H and other key details listed
Fulham will look to provide a tough competition to Arsenal when the two London rivals clash in matchweek 8 of the ongoing English Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday, October 18. The key clash will be taking place at Craven Cottage.
The Cottagers have not been upto the mark in this season's Premier League with a hot and cold performance. Their last fixture saw them lose to Bournemouth.
As for the Gunners, they defeated West Ham 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in their last EPL fixture and have won five of the first seven PL games of the new campaign. However, the absence of skipper Martin Odegaard could have a slight impact.
Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Head-to-Head
Total matches: 65
Fulham won: 9
Arsenal won: 43
Draws: 13
Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Who: Fulham vs Arsenal
What: English Premier League
Where: Craven Cottage in London, United Kingdom
When: Saturday, October 18, at 10:00 p.m. IST
Fulham vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Fulham vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Fulham vs Arsenal, English Premier League 2025-26 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and available for streaming on the JioHotstar platform in India. In the UK, fans can catch the fixture live on Sky Sports.