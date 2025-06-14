Former Chelsea Midfielder Melanie Leupolz Announces Retirement At 31

Former Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz has retired from football at the age of 31.
Leupolz spent four years at Chelsea between 2020 and 2024, winning the league in all four of her seasons in the Women's Super League.
She also won the Women's League Cup and the Women's FA Cup in three consecutive years between 2021 and 2023 under Emma Hayes.
Leupolz made 83 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering four assists.
The German had previously spent six years with Bayern Munich, winning two Bundesliga titles, while she spent her final season with Real Madrid, making 25 appearances in Liga F as she helped them to a second-place finish.
"After many intense and emotional years in professional football, I have made a difficult decision to retire this summer," she said in a video posted on social media.
"It hasn't been an easy decision. Football has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I fell in love with the game when I was a little girl, and it soon became my passion.
"I've had the privilege to play at the highest level for many years, representing amazing clubs alongside my country, winning many titles, creating unforgettable memories and meeting incredible people along the way.
"Thank you to everyone who was a part of this journey. Thank you, football."
Leupolz also earned 79 caps for Germany in her 10-year spell with the national team before announcing her retirement in 2023.
She was part of the squad that won the 2013 European Championship and the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.