Football Transfer Rumours: Bruno Guimaraes Could Have To Leave Newcastle United

Manchester United, reportedly, have commenced discussions about signing Nice defender Melvin Bard. The 23-year-old is said to be on the verge of a call-up for France

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA
What the papers say

Bruno Guimaraes could be on the way out at Newcastle in an effort to satisfy Premier League financial rules. According to The Sun, club bosses believe they will face an uphill battle to keep the midfielder, with French giants Paris St Germain leading the chase for his signature. (More Football News)

The Evening Standard says Manchester United have commenced discussions about signing Nice defender Melvin Bard. The 23-year-old is said to be on the verge of a call up for France, and has emerged as an ideal candidate for the Red Devils as they look to bolster their squad with a new left-back.

Leeds are eyeing a return for Kalvin Phillips the Daily Star reports. The midfielder has made just six starts for Manchester City since making a £50million move to the Etihad from Leeds back in 2022. He is currently on loan at West Ham, but it is believed City would be willing to sell him for around £25m, with Leeds among his potential suitors – pending their promotion.

Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender (1) defends the goal against Monterrey forward German Berterame (9) during the second half of the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday. - AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi-less Inter Miami Go Down Against Monterrey In First Leg Of QFs

BY Associated Press

And The Times says Wolves defender Max Kilman is on Manchester United’s summer transfer shortlist.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Dani Ceballos: Newcastle are interested in the Real Madrid midfielder, Mundo Deportivo reports.

Viktor Gyokeres: Caught Offside says the Sporting Lisbon forward is high on Arsenal’s list of striker options.

