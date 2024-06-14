Football Transfer: Bayern Munich Sign Hiroki Ito From Stuttgart As Manager Vincent Kompany Eyes More Players

The defender becomes the first signing under new head coach Vincent Kompany, signing a four-year contract to keep him at the club until 2028.
Ito joined Stuttgart in 2021, on an initial loan from Japanese side Jubilo Iwata, before making the move permanent the following year.
He made 97 appearances for Stuttgart in all competitions, including 29 in 2023-24, as he helped the club to a second-place finish in the Bundesliga and Champions League qualification.
"It's a great honour for me to be able to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world," Ito told the club website.
"Bayern is also a big name in Japan. I always gave my all for Stuttgart and am grateful to the club. Now I'm looking forward to the challenge in Munich and I want to play my part in FC Bayern winning lots of trophies.
"It was time to take a new step, and for me, Bayern is the perfect club to do so."
Bayern finished below Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last season in third, ending their run of 11 consecutive league titles, while falling at the semi-final hurdle in the Champions League.