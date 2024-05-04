Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Coach Igor Stimac Names 26 Probable Members For The Blue Tigers' Squad

Four I-League players were among a 26-member probables list announced on Saturday by India coach Igor Stimac for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Preliminary Joint Qualification round two matches against Kuwait and Qatar. (More Football News)

Mizoram's 23-year-old forward David Lalhlansanga, who played a key role in Mohammedan Sporting's I-League triumph and securing a promotion to the top-tier ISL, has found his name in the forward lineup boasting the talismanic Sunil Chhetri.

Aizawl FC's forward Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia was also included alongside Real Kashmir defender Muhammad Hammad and Inter Kashi midfielder Edmund Lalrindika.

With Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC playing the ISL final, players of the two ISL heavyweights are expected to be named in the second list of probables to be announced "in a few days", the AIFF stated.

India will begin training camp in Bhubaneswar on May 10.

The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait in Kolkata on June 6 before travelling to face Qatar in Doha on June 11 in their last two matches of Group A.

India are currently placed second in the group, with four points from as many matches.

The top two teams in the group will qualify for round three of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and also book their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

India probables:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Defenders: Amey Ganesh Ranawade, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Muhammad Hammad, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Imran Khan, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Mohammad Yasir, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Jithin Madathil Subran, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, Parthib Gogoi, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri.

