Football

FIFA Urged To Review Congested Calendar Or Face Legal Action From Player Unions And Leagues

FIFA is criticized for “unilateral decisions that benefit its own competitions and commercial interests”. Urged to reschedule the revamped Club World Cup due in the United States in June 2025

The letter claims it is “inherently abusive” for FIFA to continue adding games while forcing players and leagues to adapt
FIFA has been warned of legal action from players and national leagues if it does not backtrack on adding new and bigger competitions to the congested calendar of men's international soccer. (More Sports News)

FIFA is criticized for "unilateral decisions that benefit its own competitions and commercial interests" — including the World Cup and expanded 32-team Club World Cup that debuts next year — in a letter sent by global players union FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association seen on Thursday by The Associated Press.

The letter claims it is “inherently abusive” for FIFA to continue adding games while forcing players and leagues to adapt.

FIFA is urged to reschedule the revamped Club World Cup due in the United States in June 2025. The lineup includes Champions League finalists Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund plus Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

That month-long tournament will test stadiums and logistics for the first 48-team, 104-game men's World Cup staged one year later across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The unions and leagues also want FIFA to “review its decision” — effectively scrap — the Intercontinental Cup set for this December involving the same continental champions that will play in the Club World Cup six months later.

Talks also should reopen on the FIFA-managed calendar through 2030 when clubs must release players for national team games, they wrote.

“FIFA has ignored repeated attempts by leagues and unions to engage on this issue,” FIFPRO and World Leagues said, aiming to step up pressure before the soccer body's ruling council and congress of 211 member federations meet next week in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Should FIFA refuse to formally commit to resolving the issues, as set out above, at its upcoming council, we shall be compelled to advise our members on the options available to them, both individually and collectively, to proactively safeguard their interests,” the letter stated.

“These options include legal action against FIFA on which we have now commissioned external expert advice,” FIFPRO and Zurich-based World Leagues warn.

FIFA has been contacted for comment.

Player workloads and domestic fixture schedules also are being squeezed by UEFA's expansion of its three season-long club competitions.

Teams in the Champions League and Europa League next season will play two guaranteed extra games in an opening-stage schedule running from September through January instead of December, using 10 midweeks instead of six across the three competitions.

“Players are being pushed beyond their limits, with significant injury risks and impacts on their welfare and fundamental rights,” FIFPRO and World Leagues warn, adding the fixture squeeze is harming the ability of leagues to organize properly.

FIFA conservatively budgeted for more than $11 billion in revenue from 2023-26 — about a 50% increase from the previous four years — that did not include money from the inaugural Club World Cup expansion and a top-tier sponsorship confirmed last month with Saudi Arabian state oil firm Aramco. More Saudi sponsorship is expected with the kingdom set to host the 2024 men's World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has consistently said the extra money and playing opportunities are needed to raise the level of teams from outside Europe and South America, which traditionally dominate the World Cup and other international events.

