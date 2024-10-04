FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Manager Erik Ten Hag Adamant Red Devils Will Improve

Erik ten Hag does not believe Manchester United should be judged too harshly despite their tough start to the season, after snatching a last-gasp draw with Porto. (More Football News)
Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund gave the Red Devils a quickfire lead in Portugal, before Pepe and a double from Samu Omorodion looked to have sealed a turnaround.
Bruno Fernandes was then sent off for the second game in a row, but Harry Maguire came off the bench to ensure United left with a point in the Europa League after a 3-3 draw.
It was their second consecutive draw in the competition, having given up a lead in both, leaving them 21st in the league table.
In fact, United are winless in their last five matches in European competitions (D3 L2) despite leading by 2+ goals in three of them.
Ten Hag continues to come under pressure, with his team now winless in four in all competitions, but he believes the squad have what it takes to turn things around.
"We will get there," he told TNT Sports. "Don't judge us in this moment, judge us at the end of the season.
"We are in the process, we will improve. We have had two seasons where we have reached finals, we will continue and fight.
"You see the spirit and the connection between the staff and the team. The players are together, they have a strong spirit, and they want to achieve. We have a good mentality but in some defending parts we have to step up."
Maguire came on as a 78th-minute substitute and scored his first goal of the season, nodding in from Christian Eriksen's corner in the 91st minute.
The former United captain backed the manager to cope with the added noise surrounding his job once again.
"I've played for this club for six years; I know how it works. When you go on a bad spell players come under pressure and also the manager does," Maguire said.
"He's experienced enough and been at this club long enough, so I'm sure he knows how to deal with it. It's part of the privilege you have playing for this club."