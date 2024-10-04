Football

FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Manager Erik Ten Hag Adamant Red Devils Will Improve

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund gave the Red Devils a quickfire lead in Portugal, before Pepe and a double from Samu Omorodion looked to have sealed a turnaround

Manchester-United
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag
info_icon

Erik ten Hag does not believe Manchester United should be judged too harshly despite their tough start to the season, after snatching a last-gasp draw with Porto. (More Football News)

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund gave the Red Devils a quickfire lead in Portugal, before Pepe and a double from Samu Omorodion looked to have sealed a turnaround.

Bruno Fernandes was then sent off for the second game in a row, but Harry Maguire came off the bench to ensure United left with a point in the Europa League after a 3-3 draw.

It was their second consecutive draw in the competition, having given up a lead in both, leaving them 21st in the league table.

In fact, United are winless in their last five matches in European competitions (D3 L2) despite leading by 2+ goals in three of them. 

Ange Postecoglou and Erik ten Hag have both been criticised this season - null
The Numbers Game: Under-Fire Erik Ten Hag, Ange Postecoglou Face Off At Old Trafford

BY Stats Perform

Ten Hag continues to come under pressure, with his team now winless in four in all competitions, but he believes the squad have what it takes to turn things around.

"We will get there," he told TNT Sports. "Don't judge us in this moment, judge us at the end of the season.

"We are in the process, we will improve. We have had two seasons where we have reached finals, we will continue and fight.

"You see the spirit and the connection between the staff and the team. The players are together, they have a strong spirit, and they want to achieve. We have a good mentality but in some defending parts we have to step up."

Maguire came on as a 78th-minute substitute and scored his first goal of the season, nodding in from Christian Eriksen's corner in the 91st minute.

The former United captain backed the manager to cope with the added noise surrounding his job once again.

"I've played for this club for six years; I know how it works. When you go on a bad spell players come under pressure and also the manager does," Maguire said.

"He's experienced enough and been at this club long enough, so I'm sure he knows how to deal with it. It's part of the privilege you have playing for this club."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Abhimanyu Easwaran? The Indian Domestic Run-Machine Knocking On The Doors For Australian Tour
  2. Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
  3. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 5
  4. United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 5: When, Where To Watch USA Vs UAE
  5. Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood
Football News
  1. FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Manager Erik Ten Hag Adamant Red Devils Will Improve
  2. Rangers 1-4 Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette, Malick Fofana At The Double As Phillipe Clement's Men Are Outclassed
  3. Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Postecoglou Hails Brennan Johnson And Mikey Moore
  4. Chelsea 4-2 Gent: Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall Off The Mark In Six-Goal Cracker
  5. FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Harry Maguire Salvages Point For 10-Man Red Devils
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month-Old FIR And 'Mass Murder' | What Happened In UP's Amethi
  2. Barzakh | A Short Story
  3. Why Is Kashmir Still Not ‘Humara’ In Slogans?
  4. Postcard From Kashmir
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers & Job Concerns
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. The Kashmir Narrative That Only Kashmiri Cinema Captures
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran, Israeli Strike Targets Nasrallah's Successor | Top Points
  2. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  3. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Years Of Occupation, Dispute And US Influence | Decoded
  4. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  5. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points