Kasper Hjulmand paid tribute to "world-class" Alex Grimaldo, after the Bayer Leverkusen defender once again demonstrated his "unbelievable" free-kick exploits against FC Copenhagen.
The Bundesliga side twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with the reigning Superliga champions at Parken.
Grimaldo grabbed the first equaliser in the 82nd minute when he fired a superb 25-yard free-kick into Dominik Kotarski's top-left corner.
The full-back has now scored the outright most direct free-kick goals by a Spanish player in Champions League history, moving ahead of his former boss Xabi Alonso (three).
It was also Grimaldo's third in two games, after he scored two during Leverkusen's 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga last weekend.
"It's just world-class. Absolutely crazy," Hjulmand told reporters during his post-match press conference.
"He was frustrated when he missed the first one [free-kick during the first half]. He just sees the goal. His free-kick ability is unbelievable. Pure, sheer world-class."
Hjulmand's second game in charge of Leverkusen – and first in the Champions League – came on familiar territory for the former Denmark boss.
And he was pleased with the character his new side showed.
"At the end of the day, I think we should be satisfied with the point and move on," he added.
"We are still learning what we can do with this group of new players. It's a new team. Today, we showed some character again. Being behind twice here in Parken is difficult, so we take the point and move on. We have a lot of work to do."