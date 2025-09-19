Copenhagen 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League: Hjulmand Lauds ‘World Class’ Grimaldo’s Free-Kick Exploits

Alex Grimaldo clinched a crucial equaliser for Bayer Leverkusen against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League with a stunning free-kick

Copenhagen vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Alejandro Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo, left, celebrates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League first round soccer match between FC Copenhagen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. | Photo: AP/Liselotte Sabroe
Summary
  • Alex Grimaldo scored equaliser in 2-2 draw against FC Copenhagen

  • Bayer Levekusen boss Kasper Hjulmand praised Grimaldo's free-kick talent

  • Grimaldo became top-scoring Spanish player for free-kicks in Champions League

Kasper Hjulmand paid tribute to "world-class" Alex Grimaldo, after the Bayer Leverkusen defender once again demonstrated his "unbelievable" free-kick exploits against FC Copenhagen.

The Bundesliga side twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with the reigning Superliga champions at Parken.

Grimaldo grabbed the first equaliser in the 82nd minute when he fired a superb 25-yard free-kick into Dominik Kotarski's top-left corner.

The full-back has now scored the outright most direct free-kick goals by a Spanish player in Champions League history, moving ahead of his former boss Xabi Alonso (three).

It was also Grimaldo's third in two games, after he scored two during Leverkusen's 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga last weekend.

"It's just world-class. Absolutely crazy," Hjulmand told reporters during his post-match press conference.

"He was frustrated when he missed the first one [free-kick during the first half]. He just sees the goal. His free-kick ability is unbelievable. Pure, sheer world-class."

Hjulmand's second game in charge of Leverkusen – and first in the Champions League – came on familiar territory for the former Denmark boss.

And he was pleased with the character his new side showed.

"At the end of the day, I think we should be satisfied with the point and move on," he added.

"We are still learning what we can do with this group of new players. It's a new team. Today, we showed some character again. Being behind twice here in Parken is difficult, so we take the point and move on. We have a lot of work to do."

