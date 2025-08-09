Barcelona Vs Como, Joan Gamper Trophy: Robert Lewandowski Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

Robert Lewandowski's injury comes in the same area that forced him to miss Barcelona's Copa del Rey win over Real Madrid
Barcelona will be without Robert Lewandowski for their clash against Como for the Joan Gamper Trophy after picking up a hamstring injury.
The La Liga champions also confirmed that Dani Olmo trained separately to the rest of the group due to a "small physical issue", with Ferran Torres also a doubt.
It leaves Hansi Flick with few options to lead his line on Sunday, with on-loan Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford a potential replacement.
Lewandowski's injury comes in the same area that forced him to miss Barcelona's Copa del Rey triumph over rivals Real Madrid back in April.
The 36-year-old finished as the Blaugrana's top scorer in 2024-25 after netting 42 games across all competitions.
He also played 52 times last season, a tally only bettered by Pedri (59), Raphinha (57), Pau Cubarsi (56), Lamine Yamal (55) and Jules Kounde (53).
"The first team player Robert Lewandowski has a hamstring problem in his left thigh," Barcelona said in a statement on Friday.
"The striker is unavailable for Sunday's game and his recovery will determine his return."
Barcelona's clash with Cesc Fabregas' side is their final pre-season outing before their opening LaLiga fixture against Mallorca on August 16.