Football

FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta Claims That Xavi Lost Faith In Blaugrana Squad

Barca chief Laporta claims that the now expelled Barcelona boss, had expressed concerns over the capabilities of his current players

Xavi was dismissed as Barcelona head coach last month
info_icon

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says his decision to dismiss Xavi came after doubts the Blaugrana head coach had lost faith in his squad. (More Football News)

The La Liga giants were expected to part ways with former midfielder Xavi at the end of the season, only for the Spaniard to change his mind and opt to fulfill his contract with the club.

Yet in another unexpected turn of events, Xavi was given his marching orders – and chief Laporta claims the Barcelona boss had expressed concerns over the capabilities of his current players.

"If Xavi can change his mind, so can we," Laporta said in an interview with Barca One, the Blaugrana's in-house television channel.

Hansi Flick will take over at Camp Nou. - null
Hansi Flick Replaces Xavi As Barcelona Manager After Hernandez's U-Turn Sacking

BY Stats Perform

"Everything was a bit forced when we decided to keep him on. Xavi is a club legend and his enthusiasm led us to the decision to ratify his position.

"At the time of his U-turn, I asked him: 'Do you believe in the team?' He told me 'Yes.' He said he had faith in this team.

"However, there were then comments in which he changed his discourse after conversations with [sporting director] Deco with respect to necessary changes to the squad.

"That forced me to reconsider the situation and I felt the squad needed a new impetus to be more competitive and get the best out of what we have.

"I have had to make these tough decisions with Barca legends. My heart told me he should stay on, but not my head.

"I hope [our] relationship can continue. I have been through it with [Ronald] Koeman, [Lionel] Messi, [Gerard] Pique, [Sergio] Busquets, [Jordi] Alba and now Xavi. All decisions are made for the good of Barca -- the club comes first."

In stark contrast, Laporta assured new head coach Hansi Flick – formerly of Bayern Munich and Germany's national side – backs Barcelona to succeed, with or without further investment.

"Flick feels capable of competing with this squad," the Barca president continued. "That was decisive."

"Flick's task is to win and he's accepted the challenge. The players must be well-prepared physically. The youngsters, the substitutes, players like [Robert] Lewandowski ... everyone has to be in good shape physically.

"The physical preparation is essential because, with that, and having the ball, we can win everything. This season we saw the team dip after the 60th minute physically. We didn't finish games as we wanted –in the two Clasicos, for example.

"I am not saying the team was not well prepared, but there are always things to improve. We need more."

Although adding to the playing squad was a contentious issue leading to Xavi's exit, Laporta expressed an interest in renewing the loans of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix.

"We want the two Joaos to continue," he said. "The idea is that they are here for another year. Deco is working on it. Flick rates them highly and when he was at Bayern he was interested in signing Felix.

"Just as we don't need a big transfer out, we don't believe we need big signings. Maybe a midfielder, a winger, but we also have an academy which can help fill these positions.

"We can compete in Europe with a squad based on the academy. That's what Flick has conveyed to us and what we think.

"We have a squad that can compete in Spain and Europe with the chance of success."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No ‘Modi Sarkar’ Or Ram Mandir, Modi’s Speech Revisits Development As INDIA Blocks NDA’s ‘400 Paar’ March
  2. Day In Pics: June 04, 2024
  3. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  4. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  5. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
Entertainment News
  1. Lights, Camera, Action: 4 Short Films To Ignite Your Pride Month Spirit
  2. Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked
  3. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  4. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
  5. ‘Clipped’: Jacki Weaver, Ed O’Neill, Cleopatra Coleman And Others Attend Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: 'Tough' Decision Forces Struggling Novak Djokovic Out Of Roland Garros
  2. Scottie Scheffler Still Troubled By PGA Championship Arrest Ahead Of Memorial Tournament
  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Grigor Dimitrov, French Open 2024: New World Number One Sails Into Roland Garros SFs
  4. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: First Abandoned Game - Only 10 Overs Played In 5 Hours Amidst Rain Delays
  5. Nepal Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2024 Highlights: Max O'Dowd Stars As NED Beat NEP By Six Wickets In Dallas
World News
  1. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  2. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  3. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  4. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  5. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA | Highlights