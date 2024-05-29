Football

Hansi Flick Replaces Xavi As Barcelona Manager After Hernandez's U-Turn Sacking

Barcelona have announced that Xavi's backroom staff would join him in departing, thanking the former midfielder for his "commitment, dedication and generosity" as well as his willingness to work towards a mutual termination of his contract

Hansi Flick will take over at Camp Nou.
Hansi Flick has been appointed the new head coach of Barcelona following the club's shock decision to sack Xavi. (More Football News)

A club announcement on Wednesday revealed Flick will take over ahead of next season after penning a two-year deal at Camp Nou.

Xavi initially announced in January he would leave Barca at the end of the season, but club president Joan Laporta managed to convince him to prolong his tenure.

However, just 30 days after that U-turn was announced, the club reversed its decision again, stating Xavi would be dismissed come the end of the campaign.

On Wednesday, the club formally announced Xavi's backroom staff would join him in departing, thanking the former midfielder for his "commitment, dedication and generosity" as well as his willingness to work towards a mutual termination of his contract. 

With Xavi out the door, former Bayern Munich boss Flick will take over ahead of next season, looking to improve on the Catalan giants' runners-up finish in La Liga behind rivals Real Madrid and their quarter-final Champions League exit this term.

Flick's last role was with the national team of Germany, though he lasted just over two years in that job as they crashed out at the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The German football federation initially stuck with Flick after that tournament, only to dismiss him after three successive friendly defeats last year.

Flick enjoyed more success in his most recent club role, leading Bayern to two Bundesliga titles, as well as a treble that included the club's sixth Champions League crown during his maiden campaign in charge in 2019-2020.

Flick would retain the Bundesliga title the next season, as well as adding the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies before taking over the Germany role from Joachim Low.

Flick finished his time at Bayern with a win percentage of 80 per cent over his 145 matches in charge.

After then winning just 12 of his 25 games at the helm of Germany, Flick will be hoping for a stark improvement during his new role in Spain.

