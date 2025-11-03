Barcelona 3-1 Elche, La Liga 2025-26: Marcus Rashford Scores As Blaugrana Bounce Back From Clasico Defeat

Having seen Madrid temporarily go eight points clear following their thrashing of Valencia on Saturday, Barca hit back in an entertaining encounter at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
fc barcelona vs elche cf
Barcelona celebrate their goal against Elche
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barca beat Elche 3-1 to maintain a five-point gap to La Liga leaders Real Madrid

  • Rashford got on the scoresheet for the hosts

  • Blaugrana also welcomed back Lewandowski and Olmo

Barcelona bounced back from their Clasico defeat to keep pace with rivals Real Madrid at the LaLiga summit following a 3-1 win over Elche. 

Having seen Madrid temporarily go eight points clear following their thrashing of Valencia on Saturday, Barca hit back in an entertaining encounter at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. 

Lamine Yamal needed just nine minutes to break the deadlock as he picked out the bottom-left corner from inside the box after Alejandro Balde won possession back on the left.

Another defensive error from Elche two minutes later was punished again by Barcelona. This time, Ferran Torres was on hand to tuck the ball home from Fermin Lopez's cross. 

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

But two minutes before the break, Elche reduced the deficit through Rafa Mir, who raced in behind the Barca defence before curling past Wojciech Szczesny. 

Hansi Flick's men came close to restoring their two-goal advantage in first-half stoppage time, but Torres' shot on the swivel was brilliantly repelled by Barca loanee Inaki Pena. 

However, Elche continued to cause the Blaugrana problems, with only the top of the crossbar denying Mir his second of the match nine minutes after the restart. 

Related Content
Related Content

And the visitors were made to pay for their profligacy just after the hour when Marcus Rashford crashed a fierce effort in off the underside of the crossbar from close range. 

Not deterred by going two goals down, Elche continued to press Barcelona as Mir struck the right post soon after, which he then followed up with a tame half-volley at Szczesny. 

Barcelona were unable to find a fourth, despite the introductions of returning duo Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo from injury, but it mattered little for Flick's side. 

info_icon

Data Debrief: Star-studded attack bails Barca out

Barcelona were far from their very best here, despite registering an expected goals (xG) total of 1.94 from their 17 shots to Elche's 0.71 from nine attempts, but their individual quality in the final third once again proved to be the difference. 

Indeed, along with scoring his second LaLiga goal, Rashford ended the game with team-high totals for dribbles (seven), duels contested (10) and shots (six).

He now has 11 goal involvements (six goals, five assists) in all competitions this season, a total only bettered by Kylian Mbappe (20) and Julian Alvarez (12) among LaLiga players.

Yamal, meanwhile, has now scored 17 goals in 80 LaLiga appearances. Only Mbappe (23) has scored more goals before turning 19 in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.

There was also a milestone moment for Torres. The Spaniard netted his 50th goal for Barcelona in all competitions (170 appearances), with 25 coming under Xavi (113 games) and 25 under Flick (57).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Indian Women Trump South Africa, History To Be Crowned First-Time World Champions

  2. Meet Shafali Verma, India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

  3. IND Vs SA Final: Deepti Becomes First To Complete 200 Runs, 15 Wickets Double In Single Women's WC Edition

  4. India Vs South Africa Final: Harmanpreet Kaur Shatters Record For Most Runs In Women's World Cup Knockouts

  5. IND Vs AUS T20I Series 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Released From India's Squad - Here's Why

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar?

  2. Who Is Anant Singh, JDU Candidate Arrested In Mokama Murder Case - In Photos

  3. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

  4. Kerala Declares Itself Free From Extreme Poverty, First Indian State To Do So

  5. Nine Dead In Kasibugga Temple Stampede In Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam District

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. Ten Hospitalised, Two Arrested After Mass Stabbing On London-Bound Train Near Cambridge

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start